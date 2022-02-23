Over USD 23.6
million in export sales reported on first four days of PH
participation in Gulfood 2022
By
DTI-TPG-Center for
International Trade Expositions and Missions
February 23, 2022
PASAY CITY – The
Philippine participation in Gulfood 2022, facilitated a running
total of USD 23,634,500.00 in export sales in the first four days of
the expo. The Philippine delegation is still expecting to generate
more sales as the event and the business-to-business (B2B) matching
activities conclude. The country showcased its finest tropical food
selections, top halal-certified food products, and unique local
flavors at Gulfood 2022, held recently at the Sheikh Rashid Hall,
Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February
13 to 17, 2022.
Led by the Department of
Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Center for International Trade
Expositions and Missions (CITEM), this year’s delegation marks the
17th participation of the Philippines at Gulfood and is the biggest
Philippine group that has joined in the global trade event.
Featuring a hybrid setup, the Philippine Pavilion featured product
displays with food tasting areas and meeting spaces, and interactive
kiosks with QR codes providing more information about the
exhibitors.
The 2022 cohort also
benefited from CITEM’s updated content and lead generation platforms
for the local food industry, IFEXConnect.com and FOODPhilippines.com,
which provide a seamless sourcing experience for buyers and
exhibitors all year-round. While all thirty-nine exhibitors got to
showcase their products online, nine companies were able to exhibit
onsite in Dubai.
“The Philippines is a
great sourcing destination for food products because of its diverse
agricultural landscapes and rich gastronomy. Especially with this
pandemic, the demand for healthy and halal-certified food products
is high, and the country is poised to be a leader in this category,”
said CITEM Executive Director Pauline Suaco-Juan.
The Gulf Food Hotel and
Equipment Exhibition Salon Culinaire, known popularly as Gulfood, is
one of the world’s biggest food and hospitality industry expos. The
trade and business platform provides buyers and exhibitors to
strengthen their presence and foothold in the Middle East and
African (MEA) region.
“Gulfood has always been a
strategic platform for the Philippines and our companies to showcase
our premium Halal exports to the world. This year’s participation in
Gulfood is a testament to our commitment to export more halal-certified
products to the world as our companies and institutions continue to
develop more products and seek new ways to reach Halal consumers
worldwide,” says DTI Undersecretary Abdulgani Macatoman.
Usec. Abdulgani Macatoman
led the walkthrough of the Philippine Pavilion for the VIPs, which
included Undersecretary Robert Eric A. Borje, Special Envoy of the
President; Congressman Christopher De Venecia, Consul General Renato
N. Dueñas, Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar,
Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines Assistant
Secretary Noel Prudente, DTI Assistant Secretary Joan Riola,
Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines Director General
Roel Barba, and Board of Investments Governor Angelica Cayas. More
officials attended the ceremonies in full support of Gulfood 2022 as
it is also one of the business events that support the Philippine
National Week in Expo Dubai.
They were also joined by
the organizing team of the Philippine participation at Gulfood 2022,
which included CITEM Executive Director Pauline Suaco-Juan, Export
Marketing Bureau Director Christopher Lawrence Amuco, and Commercial
Attache Charmaine Mignon Yalong.
Also in attendance at the
ceremony is Chef JP Anglo, who recently opened Filipino restaurant
Kooya in Dubai. The celebrated chef joins the movement for promoting
and strengthening Filipino cuisine in the region.
The Philippine Pavilion at
Gulfood 2022 showcased the products of Agrinurture, Inc.,
Brandexports Philippines Inc./8VX Corporation, Business Innovations
Gateway, Inc., Century Pacific Food, Inc., CJ Uniworld Corp.,
Federation of People's Sustainable Development Corp., Fenor Foods
Corporation, Fisher Farms Inc., Fruits of Life Inc., Gem Foods
International Inc., Greenlife Coconut Products Philippines Inc.,
Innovative Packaging Industry Corp., Janicahh Food Products, JNRM
Corporation, KLT Fruits, Inc., Krystle Exports Philippines Inc.,
Limketkai Manufacturing Corp., MagicMelt Food Inc., Marikina Food
Corporation., Market Reach International Resources, Mega Global
Corporation, Miguelitos International Corporation, Pasciolco
Agriventures, Peter Paul Philippines, Philippine Grocers Food
Exports, Inc., Q-Phil International Trading, Sabroso Chocolate
Manufacturing, SandPiper Spices and Condiments Corp., SL Agritech
Corporation, Unilab Inc. /Sekaya Global, Universal Canning Inc.,
Cocoturmeric Health Products, KF Nutri Foods International, Inc., AG
Pacific Nutriceuticals Corporation, Nutrarich Nutraceutical
Innovations, Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing, Gacayan General
Merchandise, PMTZ Care Marketing, and Malagos Agri-Ventures
Corporation.
The Philippines’
participation in Gulfood builds on and strengthens the continuous
demand for the country’s halal-certified food exports to the MEA
region. Data from the Philippine Trade Investment Center (PTIC) in
Dubai indicates that high-quality fruits such as mango, pineapple,
coconut, and other fruits and plant-based products constantly enjoy
high demand and meet Halal production standards.
“Our promotion of
Philippine food to UAE and other countries does not end with our
participation in Gulfood. We are continuously promoting our export
products 24/7, anytime, anywhere through IFEXConnect.com, our B2B
platform for food exporters, and FOODPhilippines.com, our leads
generation and promotion platform for Filipino food. These websites
allow us to widen our reach and strengthen our engagement across the
globe. Buyers and food enthusiasts who want to know more about
Philippine food are welcome to check out our platforms,” added Suaco-Juan.
The Philippines’
participation in Gulfood 2022 is made possible with CITEM’s
partnerships with the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), Philippine
Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Dubai and Jeddah; the RAPID
Growth Project; and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA). The
consolidated efforts of these offices are all in support of small
and medium enterprises (SMEs) and their recovery amid the effects of
the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the events at
Gulfood 2022, a face-to-face business-to-business (B2B) matching
activity will be held on February 18, 2022, at the Jumeriah Beach
Hotel, organized by the EMB in partnership with PTIC Dubai and
Jeddah. There will also be an online networking event for Gulfood
Digital participants from March 1 to 3, 2022 to connect Philippine
exporters to prospective buyers. The initiative is organized by
CITEM in partnership with the EMB and also with PTIC Dubai and
Jeddah.