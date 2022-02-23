Samar First
secures 100% road maintenance rating for three consecutive years
By
ROMELLA LALAINE A.
GUARDE
February 23, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office through its Maintenance
Section obtained a 100% rating on the CY 2021 Road Maintenance
Performance Assessment pursuant to the Interim Guidelines of
Department Order 41, series of 2016.
DPWH-Samar I has been
consistently achieving a 100% rating on road maintenance and bridges
for three (3) consecutive years now. In accordance with D.O. No. 41,
series of 2016, otherwise known as, the “Amended Policy Guidelines
on the Maintenance of National Roads and Bridges,” the cumulative
rating for the road maintenance performance assessment is based on
the inspection and validation made for both 1st semester and 2nd
semester rating periods.
The Regional Office and
the Bureau of Maintenance commends DPWH-Samar I for its continuous
effort in providing the traveling public with safe and
well-maintained roads and bridges. Hence, DPWH-Samar I is highly
motivated in maintaining said performance for the years to come.
Additionally, the district
is inspired to continue striving hard to sustain its good
performance in keeping with the commitments and target in the
Philippine Governance System (PGS) Enterprise Scorecard.