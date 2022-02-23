Samar First secures 100% road maintenance rating for three consecutive years

By ROMELLA LALAINE A. GUARDE

February 23, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office through its Maintenance Section obtained a 100% rating on the CY 2021 Road Maintenance Performance Assessment pursuant to the Interim Guidelines of Department Order 41, series of 2016.

DPWH-Samar I has been consistently achieving a 100% rating on road maintenance and bridges for three (3) consecutive years now. In accordance with D.O. No. 41, series of 2016, otherwise known as, the “Amended Policy Guidelines on the Maintenance of National Roads and Bridges,” the cumulative rating for the road maintenance performance assessment is based on the inspection and validation made for both 1st semester and 2nd semester rating periods.

The Regional Office and the Bureau of Maintenance commends DPWH-Samar I for its continuous effort in providing the traveling public with safe and well-maintained roads and bridges. Hence, DPWH-Samar I is highly motivated in maintaining said performance for the years to come.