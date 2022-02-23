konek2CARD hits 2
million-user milestone in Q1
By
CARD MRI
February 23, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
With its continuous campaign to financially include more communities
in the Philippines, konek2CARD has finally reached two million
registered users on February 12, 2022 with 2,002,482 registrations
and counting.
konek2CARD is a mobile
banking application used by clients of CARD Bank, CARD SME Bank,
CARD MRI RIZAL BANK, and now, CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) to
make their financial transactions accessible in the comforts of
their home. Through konek2CARD, clients can now easily check their
balance, pay their bills and loan dues, purchase e-load, and
transfer funds with just a few taps on their phones. Agent-assisted
cash-in and cash-out services are also made possible through
konek2CARD agents strategically placed in barangays.
Looking back, the mobile
banking application has first seen an increase in user registration
after its “Saya ng Buhay, Level App” campaign in April 2021, which
ramped up the registrations to 808,378 in May 2021. Two months after
the campaign, konek2CARD finally reached its one million milestone
on June 28, 2021 with 1,000,828 registrations, which was recognized
by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin E. Diokno in a
recorded statement.
Ms. Cynthia B. Baldeo,
President/CEO of CARD SME Bank who spearheaded the konek2CARD
expansion together with CARD microfinance institutions' (MFIs)
champions, accomplished the milestone of reaching two million
registered clients.
“Once again, we are
reaping the fruits of our digital initiatives, and this cannot be
possible without the help of our institutional partners, konek2CARD
champions, Account Officers (AO), and even our konek2CARD agents on
the ground,” Baldeo said.
Further, Baldeo,
emphasized the role of Account Officers and konek2CARD agents, who
continuously promote the benefits of konek2CARD to clients. “The
success of konek2CARD can be attributed to the hard work and
perseverance of our economic frontliners. With the new normal, they
have served as vanguards to our konek2CARD initiatives. As our
Account Officers visit their centers day by day and as our
konek2CARD agents collect their fellow center members’ weekly dues,
our Account Officers and agents include the importance of the mobile
banking application in their agenda, now that our operations are a
mix of high tech and high touch,” Baldeo added.
A Sign of Success
Consequently, CARD MRI
Managing Director Aristeo A. Dequito also recognized the efforts of
over 17,000 on-boarded konek2CARD agents as of February 2022. “With
the help of our konek2CARD agents, who work closely with our MFIs
and who have taken on a huge and important role in their community,
we are even more hopeful that our goal of bringing our financial
services closer to our clients in all corners of the Philippines is
within reach,” Dequito expressed.
Further, Dequito added,
“There is no question that our clients are composed mostly of nanays
or mothers who desire better lives for their families. Some of them
are not digital savvy or inclined to modern technology, but again,
our hearts are warmed to see our elders try and our younger
generation try with them. It is this family spirit that we see that
makes our konek2CARD experience more purposeful and our journey to
overcoming the pandemic more possible.”
“Growth can be a sign of
success, yes, but it is always the collaborative effort between CARD
MRI and our clients that sustains us to make our mission of poverty
eradication possible,” CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr.
Jaime Aristotle B. Alip said. “As we pull the ropes together to
surpass the poverty line, we are positive that we will reach even
more milestones together,” Dr. Alip concluded.
The two million milestone
has motivated CARD MRI to continue its mission of serving
communities with its digital financial services. It hopes to achieve
the 3.5 million-user mark by June 2022.
