Our inherent
desire for heaven
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
February 27, 2022
THAT’S true. Despite our
weaknesses, mistakes, sins, etc., we have in our heart of hearts an
inherent desire for heaven. As the Catechism would put it, “This
desire (for happiness) is of divine origin: God has placed it in the
human heart in order to draw man to the One who alone can fulfill
it.” (1718)
This truth of our faith is
illustrated in that gospel episode where a rich young man approached
Christ, asking what he had to do to gain eternal life. (cfr. Mk
10,17-27) As that gospel story unfolded, Christ told him first to
follow the commandments, and when the young man said that he had
observed all those, Christ then told him to “sell what you have, and
give to the poor and you will have treasure in heaven; then come,
follow me.”
Well, we know how the
young man reacted to that response of Christ. It was a sad ending,
precisely because the young man found it hard and was unwilling to
follow what Christ told him. That’s when Christ said, “How hard it
is for those who have wealth to enter the Kingdom of God!...It is
easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for one
who is rich to enter the Kingdom of God.”
We have to realize that to
meet our inherent desire for eternal happiness, for heaven, we need
to free ourselves from any attachments to earthly things, even as we
use them and even enjoy them in our earthly affairs. The things of
this world should be a means for us to be with God. They should not
be a competitor with God.
That is why we have to
live in the strictest sense possible the virtue of Christian poverty
that allows us to use the things of this world to give glory to God
and to lead us to heaven.
We cannot overemphasize
the strategic relevance of this virtue. With all the glut of
material and temporal things now on us, we need to be more conscious
and adept in living and developing this virtue of detachment.
I don’t think we can
afford to be casual about this concern anymore. The worldly things
are now so attractive, so tempting and so riveting that if we are
not careful, there’s no way but be swept away by its rampaging
worldly laws and impulses.
This virtue has the
primary purpose of emptying our mind and heart of anything that can
compete or, worse, replace the love for God and for others which is
proper to all of us.
It’s not about running
away from worldly things, much less, of hating the goods of the
earth and our temporal affairs, but of knowing how to handle them,
so as not to compromise the fundamental law of love that should rule
us.
To repeat, it is not just
a matter of emptying ourselves but rather of filling ourselves with
what is proper to us. In short, we practice detachment to acquire
and enhance the attachment that is proper to us as God’s image and
likeness and as God’s children.
It’s quite clear that a
requirement for entering heaven is detachment from earthly things.
This should be clear to all of us, and should guide us in the way we
use the things of the world. These things should lead us to God and
to others, not isolate us, building up our own world and destiny.