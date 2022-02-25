Commemorating
EDSA 1, the lessons we must learn
NCCP statement for the 36th year
commemoration of EDSA People Power Uprising
February 25, 2022
The National Council of
Churches in the Philippines (NCCP) is one with the Filipino people
in celebrating the 36th anniversary of the 1986 EDSA People Power
Uprising. This momentous event in history showed to the world how we
as a people acted valiantly together to put an end to a
much-abhorred dictatorship. As we commemorate this occasion, we
invite the faithful for a deep and meaningful reflection.
Those who stood their
ground during those dark times taught us that we should not take for
granted the basic freedoms that are now enshrined in our Bill of
Rights. We should never forget that during the dark days of Martial
Law, basic rights like the freedom of speech, freedom of the press,
and the freedom to peaceably assemble, to name a few, were violently
curtailed. The numbers speak for themselves: around 70,000 people
were imprisoned; 34,000 were tortured; and, 3,240 were killed.
While the people’s civil
and political rights were being violated, the country was being
robbed blind by the dictator, his family, and his cronies. These
were all documented and proven in court. Ferdinand E. Marcos and his
wife Imelda were even listed in the World Guinness Book of Records
with the dubious distinction of committing the “The Greatest Robbery
of a Government”.
Several administrations
have passed, and the promise that was the 1986 People Power Uprising
seems to have been squandered. Under the different post-Marcos
governments, the majority of our people remain mired in poverty
while only a handful became richer. Human rights violations also
persisted and the climate and culture of impunity worsened.
Under the present
dispensation, these problems became even more glaring and we have
been common witnesses to the erosion of human rights and the dignity
of the people. The War on Drugs that took thousands of lives, the
various reports of corruption, the militarized and unscientific
handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the negligence during typhoons
and other natural catastrophes, and the special favors given to
Pres. Duterte’s friends and allies were all reminiscent of the dark
years of Martial Law.
Nevertheless, we must
never forget the courage and vigilance of the people that spurred
EDSA 1. Moreover, EDSA 1 taught us the lesson that if the state
fails to honor democracy and freedom that must be enjoyed in full by
its citizens, then it becomes the people’s responsibility to fight
for and restore it. It is a reminder for the sovereign people and a
warning to government officials that the people’s collective power
is capable of bringing down rulers from their thrones and sending
the rich empty (cf. Luke 1: 52-53), especially when human life,
rights, and dignity are threatened and disrespected. Denouncing
evils in our society is a sacred task and we must work collectively
to ensure God’s plan of ushering peace and justice in our land.
Now that the National
Elections is imminent, may we muster the same courage, vigilance,
and active participation of those who fought 36 years ago. Let us
choose candidates who have a proven record and platform for
respecting human rights, promoting peace, and advocating for
people’s economic agenda. We must resist any candidate that will
potentially bring back, in any form, the Martial law years. May we
continue to guard our democracy by making sure that no dictator or
those who benefited from the plunder of our nation, will ever gain a
foothold in Malacañang ever again. Let us continue to pray, act and
hold fast in protecting our rights and democracy. May the spirit of
those who fought for freedom during the 1986 People Power uprising
continue to guide us.