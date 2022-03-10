NAMFREL welcomes
the new COMELEC Chairman and Commissioners as it urges more
transparency in the 2022 elections
A press statement by the National
Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL)
March 10, 2022
NAMFREL wishes the new
Chairman and Commissioners of the Commission on Elections (Comelec)
all the best in their new posts. Their appointment comes at a
crucial period as the Commission prepares for the upcoming May 9,
2022 elections.
Foremost of the challenges
ahead is securing the elections and ensuring that it is conducted in
a fair and free manner. The Automated Election System Law requires
that the electoral process "shall be transparent and credible, and
that the results shall be fast, accurate and reflective of the
genuine will of the people" (Section 2, Republic Act No. 9369).
NAMFREL believes that the
Commission's adherence to this policy of transparency and
inclusivity is important in order to earn public confidence and to
boost the integrity of the Commission, and of the elections.
NAMFREL commends efforts
by the Comelec, the Department of Education, and the Department of
Information and Communications Technology to require teachers who
will serve in the Electoral Boards (EBs) to enroll in the Philippine
National Public Key Infrastructure (PNPKI). The enrollment would
have allowed them to use their personal digital signatures on the
Election Returns. This would have enhanced the security of the 2022
election results compared to previous elections, when only a
pre-generated signature of the vote-counting machine was used.
However, with only nine
weeks before election day, NAMFREL expresses concern on the
following issues in the preparations by the Comelec, as observed by
stakeholders, and which were made public during the March 9, 2022
Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation
hearing.
1. The difficulties met by
Comelec in procuring the cable assembly needed to connect the
I-Button readers to a server in order to produce the I-Buttons for
digital signing. This has reduced the adoption of digital signing by
the teachers who will serve as EBs merely to a pilot test in some
areas, instead of nationwide. NAMFREL urges the Comelec to pursue
other alternatives like seeking local companies with the capacity to
fabricate the required cable assembly. A last resort, NAMFREL
recommends making the election results transmission package -- which
shall include the electronically transmitted election returns – in
protobuf format, which shall include the xml sig and public key
certificates for validation available through the transparency
server.
2. Observation of the
ballot printing at the National Printing Office and in the
operations at the Comelec Sta. Rosa warehouse has not been opened to
election observation groups, including accredited citizens’ arms.
NAMFREL observers were invited to these in previous elections.
NAMFREL urges the Comelec to open the ballot printing and the
operations at the Sta. Rosa warehouse for observation by
stakeholders, including accredited citizens' arms.
Stakeholders’ request for
information on the regional hubs which the COMELEC plans to set up
with DOST and DICT, and to allow observation on election day,
remains pending. NAMFREL recommends opening up the facilities for
observation during the election period until termination of
operations.
3. The unresolved issue of
the alleged hacking reported on January 10, which may impact on the
credibility of the election results, and which has the potential of
inviting questions on the ability of the Comelec to secure the
elections. NAMFREL recommends speedy resolution of the issue.
4. The lack of guidelines
as of this date to open up observation by accredited election
monitors of the operations in the various data centers where the
Comelec Central Server, backup server, and the transparency server
are located, including access to regional hubs. NAMFREL recommends
the issuance of such guidelines and to allow stakeholders, including
accredited citizens' arms, to field observers in the various data
centers and regional hubs during the election period until
termination of operations.
NAMFREL understands the
challenges that the Comelec is facing as it prepares for the
elections given the varying COVID-19 alert levels. However, this
should not be an excuse to curtail observation activities and to
deny access to pertinent data. The Comelec may livestream
activities, such as ballot printing, logistics, and Pre-election
Logic and Accuracy Test (preLAT), which is not new to the
Commission, as it already streams on social media the e-Rallies of
national candidates daily, and its Memorandum of Agreement signing
events.
The Comelec should be
commended for finding ways to ensure that voters and election
workers will be safe on Election Day. However, it has been
recommended that the Comelec extend this diligence to the
pre-election and post-election periods, ensuring the safety of other
election stakeholders like election monitoring organizations, media,
political parties, and other concerned groups, without preventing
said stakeholders from doing their monitoring work. The cornerstone
of the trust and confidence bestowed on the elections is anchored on
the inclusiveness and visibility of these various processes and
information to the voting public.