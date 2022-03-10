BiotechJP
encouraged with results of Rice Revolution 21 pilot project
By
DTI-Foreign Trade Service Corps
March 10, 2022
MAKATI CITY – Moved by the
tragic ordeal of Typhoon Yolanda victims, Kiyosada Egawa came to the
Philippines with a vision to provide innovative food products that
can sustain calamity-stricken Filipinos marooned in islands that
were left without access to food, power, or water.
He set up BiotechJP in
2015 and turned to his patented Plant Origin Lactobacilli (POLAB)
technology to produce ready-to-eat rice products which now hold the
record of having the longest shelf life in the market. He also
developed low protein high-fiber rice products for kidney and
diabetic patients who need to satisfy their calorific requirements
while continuing to lead normal lives.
From victims of natural
disasters to patients suffering from chronic kidney disease, Mr.
Egawa recently added marginalized agricultural producers to the
growing roster of beneficiaries of BiotechJP’s innovations. In 2018,
the company started a project called Rice Revolution 21, envisioned
to transfer Japanese rice technology to the Philippines across the
entire rice value chain, starting with cultivation, collection,
drying, milling, processing, and retail. It aimed to enhance the
capacity of the Philippines to trade processed and well-milled rice
across the globe as well as increase the incomes of Philippine
farmers, millers, and production operators.
In 2021, agriculture
accounted for around 10% of the nation’s GDP. Unfortunately, the
sector has not grown as fast as it should because of the country’s
vulnerability to natural disasters as well as remaining challenges
related to infrastructure and productivity.
The Philippines’ farming
sector is characterized by large industrial farms co-existing with
smallholders or family farms. Compared to industrial farms,
smallholders are disadvantaged due to their relative lack of access
to a supporting ecosystem, technology, and agronomic expertise.
BiotechJP believes that Rice Revolution 21 can offer solutions to
these challenges.
BiotechJP signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tarlac Governor Susan Yap for
a Rice Revolution pilot project last July 22. Under the MOU, the
Provincial Government of Tarlac agreed to identify and provide a
list of qualified rice farmers as well as available farmland while
BiotechJP committed to providing Japanese seedlings, rice farming
technology, and machinery to local farmers.
To set the trial run in
motion, BiotechJP partnered with a rice farming cooperative in
Gerona, Tarlac in November 2021. The pilot involved the planting of
Japanese rice seedlings in a one-hectare farm. The company imported
Koshi Hikari, sworn by many as the best rice variety in Japan, from
the Echigo plains of Niigata, widely known as the rice capital of
Japan, and engaged a Japanese agricultural expert in the person of
Mr. Juntaro Nakajima to train farmers in smart farming methods.
By Japanese standards, a
two thousand (2000) square meter of land can harvest around 400 kg
rice paddy. While the company initially estimated a harvest of below
200 kg rice paddy, the company reported over 260 kg harvest of a
rice paddy at the beginning of March 2022. This encouraged BiotechJP
to move into the next phase of introducing POLAB for soil and rice
management.
Egawa said, “The
better-than-expected results will help us transfer Japanese rice
flour technology to the Philippines. I pray that Rice Revolution
will help Filipino farmers attain the same socioeconomic standing as
their Japanese counterparts. I hope to see the model expanding
across the country and farmers gaining greater economic leverage. We
can move more quickly to producing yogurt, rice enhancer, low
protein, and gluten free bread in the Philippines.”
Special Trade
Representative Dita Angara-Mathay of the Philippine Trade and
Investment Center in Tokyo (PTIC-Tokyo), who facilitated the entry
of the Niigata-based SME to the Philippines more than 5 years ago
added, “The entry of more Japanese SMEs into the Philippines
redounds to strategic benefits for the Philippines. As Japanese SMEs
expand beyond their borders to take advantage of regional free trade
mechanisms and seize market demand opportunities from growing
populations, we stand to benefit from the transfer of technology,
influx of experts, and supply chain enhancements Japanese SMEs will
carry along with them in their movement to our market. As in the
case of BiotechJP, DTI commits to helping Japanese SME investors
navigate their way through the administrative intricacies and
operational challenges of setting up first-time bases abroad.”