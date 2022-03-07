Rehabilitated roads along Brgy. Balugo serves motorists

The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Brgy. Balugo Road

By ROMELLA LALAINE A. GUARDE
March 7, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office has intermittently rehabilitated a road along Balugo, Tarangnan, Samar; additionally, a slope protection structure has been constructed.

Said road rehabilitation and slope protection construction is funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2021 with a total revised contract amount of P48.9 million.

An area of 11,175.45 square meters was rehabilitated on a certain section of the road along Balugo, Tarangnan, Samar.

Moreover, part of its scope of work is the construction of a slope protection structure with a total length of 220 linear meters because certain sections along the said road needs immediate slope mitigation, it being the most critical section. Due to the uneven terrain of said sections, two portions of the said slope protection structure have varying dimensions: one having a length of 82.1 linear meters and a height of 24.1 meters and the other, a length of 137.9 linear meters and a height of 12.4 meters.

With the completion of said project, DPWH-Samar I aims to ensure a safe and reliable roadway for both public and private vehicles, as well as the residents in the community through the improvement of road sections that are in immediate need of rehabilitation. Additionally, slope protection structure will increase slope stability, and in return, prevent rock collapse which would further cause damage on the existing pavement and other road component.

 

 