Rehabilitated
roads along Brgy. Balugo serves motorists
ROMELLA LALAINE A. GUARDE
March 7, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office has intermittently
rehabilitated a road along Balugo, Tarangnan, Samar; additionally, a
slope protection structure has been constructed.
Said road rehabilitation
and slope protection construction is funded under the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2021 with a total revised contract
amount of P48.9 million.
An area of 11,175.45
square meters was rehabilitated on a certain section of the road
along Balugo, Tarangnan, Samar.
Moreover, part of its
scope of work is the construction of a slope protection structure
with a total length of 220 linear meters because certain sections
along the said road needs immediate slope mitigation, it being the
most critical section. Due to the uneven terrain of said sections,
two portions of the said slope protection structure have varying
dimensions: one having a length of 82.1 linear meters and a height
of 24.1 meters and the other, a length of 137.9 linear meters and a
height of 12.4 meters.
With the completion of
said project, DPWH-Samar I aims to ensure a safe and reliable
roadway for both public and private vehicles, as well as the
residents in the community through the improvement of road sections
that are in immediate need of rehabilitation. Additionally, slope
protection structure will increase slope stability, and in return,
prevent rock collapse which would further cause damage on the
existing pavement and other road component.