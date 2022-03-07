Rehabilitated roads along Brgy. Balugo serves motorists

By ROMELLA LALAINE A. GUARDE

March 7, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office has intermittently rehabilitated a road along Balugo, Tarangnan, Samar; additionally, a slope protection structure has been constructed.

Said road rehabilitation and slope protection construction is funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2021 with a total revised contract amount of P48.9 million.

An area of 11,175.45 square meters was rehabilitated on a certain section of the road along Balugo, Tarangnan, Samar.

Moreover, part of its scope of work is the construction of a slope protection structure with a total length of 220 linear meters because certain sections along the said road needs immediate slope mitigation, it being the most critical section. Due to the uneven terrain of said sections, two portions of the said slope protection structure have varying dimensions: one having a length of 82.1 linear meters and a height of 24.1 meters and the other, a length of 137.9 linear meters and a height of 12.4 meters.