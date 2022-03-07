Chiz inaugurates
Bulusan eco-tourism center, recreational facilities
Press Release
March 7, 2022
SORSOGON CITY –
Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero led the reopening and inauguration of
the Bulusan Eco-tourism Center and Facilities in the Bulusan Volcano
Natural Park after two years of massive rehabilitation, to welcome
more local and foreign visitors with the easing of travel
restrictions around the country due to decreasing COVID-19 cases.
“Ginawa nating world class
ang mga facililities dito sa park upang mas marami pang turista ang
pumunta sa muling pagbubukas ng ating lalawigan dahil sa paghupa na
ng mga kaso ng COVID sa Pilipinas. Pinaganda pa natin ang lugar na
ito at hindi lamang ang lalawigan ng Sorsogon ang makikinabang,
kundi partikular ang bayan ng Bulusan,” Escudero said at the
reopening rites on Saturday.
The natural park is also
home to the Bulusan Eco-Adventours, which was launched coinciding
with the blessing and inauguration of the tourism center. It also
hosts new amenities like the al fresco coffee shop and restaurant, a
massage spa and souvenir shop.
Recreational activities
such as eco-tour, trekking, kayaking, stand up paddling, boating and
fishing are now also open to visitors.
Other attractions in
Bulusan Volcano National Park, a protected area, are up for
restoration and improvement, Escudero announced, including the 18th
century bell tower of St. James The Great Church which will be done
in partnership with the National Historical Commission of the
Philippines (NHCP).
Aside from the physical
improvement of tourism sites, Escudero said there is a need to
immortalize the beautiful stories and history behind the landmarks
and destinations in Sorsogon for better appreciation of the
Sorsoganons and visitors.
“Ang turismo ay hindi
lamang tungkol sa magagandang tanawin at mga lugar. Bahagi ng
turismo ang kasaysayan at pinanggalingan ng lugar na sana sa
sinumang bibisita rito ay malaman at makita niya ang mga karasanan
at kwento ng mga pangyayari katulad dito sa Bulusan,” Escudero
pointed out.
He commended the
Provincial Tourism Office (PTO), the Bulusan local government unit
and government agencies involved in the beautification of the
Bulusan park, which was carried out at the height of the COVID-19
pandemic in 2020.
The Department of Public
Works and Highways–Region V has also undertaken the construction of
the arrival and departure shed, a ramp, food bar and upper view deck
at a cost of P30 million.
Sorsogon PTO chief Bobby
Gigantone said the town of Bulusan hopes to attract even a fraction
of the pre-pandemic tourist arrivals as the country transitions to
the new normal phase. In 2019, Bulusan received 141,000 visitors,
mostly locals.
“After two years of being
shut down and undergoing massive rehabilitation, this ecological
escapade is ready to say hello to tourists again. We are hopeful na
ang mga turista ay unti-unting makabalik sa Bulusan at sa aming
lalawigan,” he said.
“Thank you to Governor
Escudero and Bulusan Mayor Mike Guysayko for their commitment and
for supporting our tourism campaign. In time, makakabangon na rin
ang turismo sa Sorsogon,” Gigantone added.