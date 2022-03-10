Titus Brandsma
canonization a gift to Philippine Carmel
Press Release
March 10, 2022
QUEZON CITY – The
Order of Carmelites Philippine Province of Blessed Titus Brandsma
rejoices with all members of the Carmelite family and with all the
faithful around the world at the much anticipated canonization of
its titular on May 15, 2022, St. Peter’s Square in Rome.
One of 10 candidates for
sainthood who will be canonized by Pope Francis on this date, Titus
Brandsma was a Dutch Carmelite priest, educator and journalist who
was executed at the Dachau concentration camp on July 26, 1942, for
his staunch refusal to publish Nazi propaganda in Catholic
newspapers. Because his heroic campaign to educate the public and
resist misinformation cost him his life, Brandsma is often referred
to as a “Defender of Truth” and a “Martyr of Press Freedom.”
“The canonization of Titus
Brandsma is truly a milestone and an inspiration, not only for the
Church but particularly for Filipino Carmelites,” says Rev. Fr. Rico
P. Ponce, O.Carm., Prior Provincial of the Philippine Province.
“Having our Province named
after this modern-day martyr and mystic is made more meaningful by
our own present struggles against the venom of deceit, lies, fake
news, historical revisionism and all other forms of disinformation.
We are currently embroiled in a battle against the vicious enemies
of truth, as well as those who try to manipulate the use of media
and communication technology for their own selfish ends,” he points
out.
“It is a great consolation
for us to have someone from a not-so-distant generation praying and
interceding for us in our current struggles, and who knows how it is
to be persecuted for defending his beliefs in the light of his
faith.”
“We have much to learn –
and to imitate – from Titus Brandsma, who defended Truth and Press
Freedom until his dying breath.”
Fr. Ponce adds that for
many years, Philippine Carmel has been working to honor the memory
of its holy patron through various initiatives, such as the Titus
Brandsma Media Center which extends learning resources for media
education and pastoral care for media professionals; the Titus
Brandsma Media Awards, which honors outstanding media practitioners
whose work reflect the values of truth, freedom, and genuine service
to the poor and marginalized; as well as the Filipino Carmelites’
active involvement in various initiatives and movements for Justice,
Peace, and Integrity of Creation (JPIC).
Local activities to
celebrate Titus Brandsma’s canonization will be announced soon.