Funds for MSMEs
loans during the pandemic fully utilized as of end 2021
By
Small Business Corporation
March 10, 2022
MAKATI CITY – Funds
downloaded by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to the
Small Business Corporation (SBCorp) for lending to multi-sectoral
micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) adversely affected by
the COVID-19 pandemic have been fully utilized as of the end of
2021, according to the Small Business Corporation (SBCORP), an
attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).
SBCorp President and CEO
Luna Cacanando explained, “Of the PHP 7.93 billion loan funds
granted by the Bayanihan 2 Act to SBCorp for MSMEs, PHP 4 billion
was set aside for travel and tourism related loans, and the rest or
P3.93 billion were used for lending to multi-sectoral MSMEs or
businesses in trading, manufacturing, services, agriculture and
other sectors.”
As of February 28, SBCorp
has approved a total of P5.9 billion to these multi-sectoral MSMEs,
far exceeding the P3.93 billion in funds provided for types of
enterprises, or by 150%. The SBCorp President added that the extra
funding was internally sourced from SBCorp funds just to be able to
continue the momentum of lending during the pandemic.
She stressed, “In fact,
SBCorp has lent more to these MSMEs than what was provided for by
the Bayanihan 2 Act and downloaded by DBM.”
The Bayanihan 2 Act
instructed a capital infusion to the SBCorp of P10 billion as the
government’s response to the need for financing assistance to MSMEs
affected by the series of protracted lockdowns and Enhanced
Community Quarantine (ECQ) since March 2020.
However, only P8.08
billion was released by the DBM to SBCorp which was downloaded in
November 2020, out of which P7.93 billion were loan funds, the rest
earmarked for mobilization and operating expenses.
The loan program for
tourism enterprises or the CARES for TRAVEL is administered by the
SB Corp in partnership with the Department of Tourism.
The excess funds were
sourced by the SBCorp from the annual funds provided by Congress for
the P3 Program, a micro-financing program intended by the government
to replace usurious money lending. Also, with the concurrence of the
DOT, a portion of the funds for the tourism sector was temporarily
used for lending to multi-sectoral MSMEs, as the uptake of loans for
tourism was very slow.
Pres. Cacanando added,
“The travel and tourism sector has lagged behind the multi-sectoral
MSMEs in availing of loan assistance from the government due to the
effects of the prolonged lockdown in the tourism sector. The uptake
of loans from tourism establishments has been very slow due to the
series of lockdowns and the general uncertainty that had governed
the sector the past two years.”
As of February 28, 2022,
only P278 million worth of loans to the tourism sector have been
approved by SBCorp, although as much as P524 million are now in the
pipeline for processing.
She added, “We expect an
increase in loan applications from the Travel and Tourism sector as
the country removed last March 1 the restrictions in most inter
zonal domestic travel and the quarantine requirements for vaccinated
international travellers. Also, the scope of the CARES for TRAVEL
Program has been expanded to include non-DOT accredited tourism
enterprises such as tourism support services and facilities. Lastly,
the destruction brought about by Typhoon Odette in major tourism
areas in the country has increased the demand for CARES for Tourism
and Travel loans.”