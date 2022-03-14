Sec. Bello awards over P12-M livelihood, emergency employment assistance in Ormoc City

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

March 14, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – More than 2,000 workers from Ormoc City benefitted from the P12,144,250 worth of DOLE livelihood and emergency employment assistance awarded last February 19, 2022 at the Ormoc Superdome.

Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III graced the activity and personally led the awarding of livelihood funds amounting to P3,000,000 for the motorized banca and fishing gear projects of 100 beneficiaries. A livelihood check amounting P2,880,000 was likewise awarded for the Negokart Projects of some 96 beneficiaries.

The labor chief likewise took part in the payout of TUPAD wages of 1,849 workers amounting to P6,009,250.00. Each worker received P3,250 for the ten-day work rendered.

Meanwhile, some 34 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and OFW-dependents also received livelihood grants with a total amount of P255,000 under OWWA’s programs namely, Tulong Puso, Balik Pinas Balik Hanapbuhay and Educational Livelihood Assistance Program.

Congresswoman Lucy Torres-Gomez and Mayor Richard I. Gomez thanked Secretary Bello and the entire DOLE team composed of Undersecretary Renato L. Ebarle, Usec. Benjosantos M. Benavidez, OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac, DOLE-NCR Director Sarah Buena S. Mirasol and DOLE-BWSC Director Ma. Karina P. Trayvilla.

Sec. Bello in his message expressed untiring support and commitment to extend assistance as needed by the workers not just in Ormoc but the whole of Region 8.

“I assure you that the DOLE programs will continue to help our needy workers, tuloy-tuloy lang po ang ating serbisyong TUPAD”, said Sec. Bello.