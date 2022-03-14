The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

CMIT celebrates 12th anniversary with innovations to fight poverty

Chiz leads groundbreaking of Sorsogon’s first cancer treatment center

Funds for MSMEs loans during the pandemic fully utilized as of end 2021

NAMFREL welcomes the new COMELEC Chairman and Commissioners

BiotechJP encouraged with results of Rice Revolution 21 pilot project

Titus Brandsma canonization a gift to Philippine Carmel

Rehabilitated roads along Brgy. Balugo serves motorists

Chiz inaugurates Bulusan eco-tourism center, recreational facilities

 
GSat Eloading Service

 

 

Sec. Bello awards over P12-M livelihood, emergency employment assistance in Ormoc City

TUPAD emergency employment assistance in Ormoc City

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
March 14, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – More than 2,000 workers from Ormoc City benefitted from the P12,144,250 worth of DOLE livelihood and emergency employment assistance awarded last February 19, 2022 at the Ormoc Superdome.

Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III graced the activity and personally led the awarding of livelihood funds amounting to P3,000,000 for the motorized banca and fishing gear projects of 100 beneficiaries. A livelihood check amounting P2,880,000 was likewise awarded for the Negokart Projects of some 96 beneficiaries.

The labor chief likewise took part in the payout of TUPAD wages of 1,849 workers amounting to P6,009,250.00. Each worker received P3,250 for the ten-day work rendered.

Meanwhile, some 34 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and OFW-dependents also received livelihood grants with a total amount of P255,000 under OWWA’s programs namely, Tulong Puso, Balik Pinas Balik Hanapbuhay and Educational Livelihood Assistance Program.

Congresswoman Lucy Torres-Gomez and Mayor Richard I. Gomez thanked Secretary Bello and the entire DOLE team composed of Undersecretary Renato L. Ebarle, Usec. Benjosantos M. Benavidez, OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac, DOLE-NCR Director Sarah Buena S. Mirasol and DOLE-BWSC Director Ma. Karina P. Trayvilla.

Sec. Bello in his message expressed untiring support and commitment to extend assistance as needed by the workers not just in Ormoc but the whole of Region 8.

“I assure you that the DOLE programs will continue to help our needy workers, tuloy-tuloy lang po ang ating serbisyong TUPAD”, said Sec. Bello.

Also present during the activity were Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, DOLE-West Leyte Field Office Head Mr. Edgar Tabuyan and DOLE-Technical Support Services Division Head Mr. Norman L. Uyvico.

 

 