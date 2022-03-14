Sec. Bello awards
over P12-M livelihood, emergency employment assistance in Ormoc City
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
March 14, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
More than 2,000 workers from Ormoc City benefitted from the
P12,144,250 worth of DOLE livelihood and emergency employment
assistance awarded last February 19, 2022 at the Ormoc Superdome.
Secretary Silvestre H.
Bello III graced the activity and personally led the awarding of
livelihood funds amounting to P3,000,000 for the motorized banca and
fishing gear projects of 100 beneficiaries. A livelihood check
amounting P2,880,000 was likewise awarded for the Negokart Projects
of some 96 beneficiaries.
The labor chief likewise
took part in the payout of TUPAD wages of 1,849 workers amounting to
P6,009,250.00. Each worker received P3,250 for the ten-day work
rendered.
Meanwhile, some 34
overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and OFW-dependents also received
livelihood grants with a total amount of P255,000 under OWWA’s
programs namely, Tulong Puso, Balik Pinas Balik Hanapbuhay and
Educational Livelihood Assistance Program.
Congresswoman Lucy
Torres-Gomez and Mayor Richard I. Gomez thanked Secretary Bello and
the entire DOLE team composed of Undersecretary Renato L. Ebarle,
Usec. Benjosantos M. Benavidez, OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac,
DOLE-NCR Director Sarah Buena S. Mirasol and DOLE-BWSC Director Ma.
Karina P. Trayvilla.
Sec. Bello in his message
expressed untiring support and commitment to extend assistance as
needed by the workers not just in Ormoc but the whole of Region 8.
“I assure you that the
DOLE programs will continue to help our needy workers, tuloy-tuloy
lang po ang ating serbisyong TUPAD”, said Sec. Bello.
Also present during the
activity were Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, DOLE-West
Leyte Field Office Head Mr. Edgar Tabuyan and DOLE-Technical Support
Services Division Head Mr. Norman L. Uyvico.