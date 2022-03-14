CMIT celebrates
12th anniversary with innovations to fight poverty
By
CARD MRI
March 14, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
“We won’t stop forging onward alongside the fast-paced,
fast-changing developments in the world of IT to equip CARD MRI in
serving the Filipino poor.” These are the words of CARD MRI
Information Technology (CMIT) President Edgar V. Cauyan, as the
whole CARD MRI community celebrated CMIT’s 12th anniversary on March
10, 2022.
To commemorate its
historical founding, Cauyan recollected how the institution started
and how CMIT is straining forward to lead CARD MRI’s digital
transformation initiatives.
“The need for CARD Bank to
computerize in 1999 was the starting point of the operations of CMIT.
I can recall how it was back then, and every time I think about it,
the memories make me smile. Because it was the first time CARD MRI
had an IT department, everything that has to do with new technology,
from printers to air conditioning, is taken care of by its IT
department. These were the initial operations of CARD’s IT
department. Today is different as it became a separate entity in
2010 to advance the technology of the CARD MRI group,” Cauyan
shared.
Cauyan is talking about
the digitalization of CARD MRI in the 21st century, not only to
expedite the transactions of CARD MRI clients but also to achieve
digital financial inclusion in the country.
Technology-Driven
CMIT continues to support
CARD MRI’s microfinance institutions (MFIs), including CARD, Inc. (A
Microfinance NGO), CARD Bank, CARD SME Bank, and CARD MRI RIZAL
BANK, to assist its account officers (AO) and to improve their
service delivery to clients.
From the manual
application of loans using pen and paper, AOs are now equipped with
the loan origination system (LOS). Through the LOS, AOs only need to
conduct an interview with clients and input their data on the system
installed in their tablets. Once done, the loan application will be
sent automatically to the unit manager for approval. Once approved,
the loaned amount will be sent to the applying client’s savings
account.
Having the same concept as
LOS, the mobile onboarding digitally records those who want to be
clients of CARD for faster and simpler registration.
According to Cauyan,
besides these new systems that aim to support both CARD MRI staff
and clients in their transactions, CMIT is also hands-on in the
continuous upkeep and monitoring of its konek2CARD mobile banking
application for CARD MRI clients.
Technology Savvy
“konek2CARD is perhaps our
proudest contribution to CARD MRI, and we are thankful to FDS ASYA
PHILIPPINES (FDSAP) for working with us hand-in-hand to make this
possible. We are also forever grateful to the CARD MRI community,
most especially our MFIs and our clients, for making this possible
and for absorbing this into their lives,” Cauyan shared as he
expressed his gratitude for the clients’ positive response towards
the mobile banking application despite the difficulties they faced
in implementing konek2CARD in 2016.
konek2CARD recently
reached 2 million registered users in February 2022, a milestone for
the CARD community that can be attributed to how the clients
recognize the application as a necessity in their lives.
It can be recalled that
konek2CARD saw an increase in user registration in 2021 after the
“Saya ng Buhay, Level App” campaign that emphasized konek2CARD’s
role in the lives of CARD clients, especially during the COVID-19
pandemic.
konek2CARD users can skip
taking transportation, going to the bank, and waiting in line with
the mobile banking application’s features that allow clients to do
their banking transactions in the comforts of their home. These
features allow them to access their savings, to pay their loan
amortization and bills, to purchase e-load, and to check their
balance and other transactions without going to the bank and putting
themselves at risk of contracting the virus.
CARD clients can also be
assisted by authorized konek2CARD agents in their neighborhood for
their banking transactions and easy access to their savings through
cash-in and cash-out.
Cauyan also breached the
subject of remittances as CARD MRI also steps up other alternative
delivery channels to bring better services to its clients.
“We are also supporting
and empowering more Filipinos, not just our clients, with CARD Sulit
Padala. Through this local remittance provider, located in our
branches and branch-lite units, you can send and receive money from
your loved ones anywhere in the Philippines. It’s the best
alternative for people who are looking for nearby remittance outlets
in their neighborhood,” Cauyan explained.
Now, CMIT led the
conversion of 52 unit offices of CARD, Inc. from the local system to
the Core Microfinance System which aims to provide real-time
transactions and reports, automatic calculations, and paperless
transactions, among others.
Together with FDSAP, CMIT
also monitors the migration of 20 remaining CARD Bank branches from
the local system to the centralized Core Banking System which
enables the clients of CARD’s MFIs to make their banking
transactions at any of CARD’s branches.
Since 2010, CMIT has been
developing the technical designs and systems required in the
day-to-day activities of CARD MRI. The IT company is at the
forefront of CARD MRI’s digital transformation in the hopes of
eradicating poverty through its technology-driven initiatives.