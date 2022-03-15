The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

NMP kicks off National Women’s Month Celebration

The NMP Key Officials pose with their Agenda ng Kababaihan placard to show their support to women as the NWMC 2022 kicks-off.

By National Maritime Polytechnic
March 15, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic, a strong advocate of Gender and Development (GAD), opens the National Women’s Month Celebration (NWMC) during the flag raising ceremony held on 8 March 2022 in time for the observance of the International Women’s Day.

NMP highlights anew women’s empowerment and honors the unequivocal contributions of women to societal development, with a set of activities lined up for the month of March focusing on the sub-theme: Agenda ng Kababaihan, Tungo sa Kaunlaran, capping up the six-year recurring theme “We make change work for women.” This theme celebrates the dynamic Filipino women, perceptive of their choices, making their voices heard and trailblazers of change.

As part of this month-long observance, NMP put up the NWMC display center featuring Filipino women in “Today’s Herstory” and “Juana Says.” The activities will also include the Emergency First Aid (EFA) lecture for NMP female employees, women representatives from Barangay Cabalawan (where this office is located) and from the Sailor’s Association. The “Serbisyo para kay Juana” program of NMP, offering free training and dormitory fee for female trainees for this month, is likewise reinstituted. Also part of the activities is the distribution of Information/Education/ Communication (IEC) materials and collaterals to be uploaded on the agency’s FB page and official website.

In support to the Philippine Commission on Women’s (PCW’s) campaign to signify support on gender equality and women's empowerment, the employees, guest trainers and trainees were encouraged to participate the Purple Tuesdays or the wearing of any purple every Tuesday of March, and use the hashtag “PurpleTuesdays, #PurpleYourIcon in their social media posts.

“As women, what we can do is limitless, we just have to activate it. We have the power to convert pain into passion to be a successful member of the community.” Deputy Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan said during the opening program. She also enthused women to speak up and let their voices be heard, and that, regardless of status, women’s role in complementing with men cannot be belittled. Women should continue to explore and unlock their abilities, as these open opportunities to be better.

 

 