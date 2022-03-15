NMP kicks off
National Women’s Month Celebration
|
The
NMP Key Officials pose with their Agenda ng Kababaihan
placard to show their support to women as the NWMC 2022
kicks-off.
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
March 15, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic, a strong advocate of Gender and
Development (GAD), opens the National Women’s Month Celebration (NWMC)
during the flag raising ceremony held on 8 March 2022 in time for
the observance of the International Women’s Day.
NMP highlights anew
women’s empowerment and honors the unequivocal contributions of
women to societal development, with a set of activities lined up for
the month of March focusing on the sub-theme: Agenda ng Kababaihan,
Tungo sa Kaunlaran, capping up the six-year recurring theme “We make
change work for women.” This theme celebrates the dynamic Filipino
women, perceptive of their choices, making their voices heard and
trailblazers of change.
As part of this month-long
observance, NMP put up the NWMC display center featuring Filipino
women in “Today’s Herstory” and “Juana Says.” The activities will
also include the Emergency First Aid (EFA) lecture for NMP female
employees, women representatives from Barangay Cabalawan (where this
office is located) and from the Sailor’s Association. The “Serbisyo
para kay Juana” program of NMP, offering free training and dormitory
fee for female trainees for this month, is likewise reinstituted.
Also part of the activities is the distribution of
Information/Education/ Communication (IEC) materials and collaterals
to be uploaded on the agency’s FB page and official website.
In support to the
Philippine Commission on Women’s (PCW’s) campaign to signify support
on gender equality and women's empowerment, the employees, guest
trainers and trainees were encouraged to participate the Purple
Tuesdays or the wearing of any purple every Tuesday of March, and
use the hashtag “PurpleTuesdays, #PurpleYourIcon in their social
media posts.
“As women, what we can do
is limitless, we just have to activate it. We have the power to
convert pain into passion to be a successful member of the
community.” Deputy Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan said during
the opening program. She also enthused women to speak up and let
their voices be heard, and that, regardless of status, women’s role
in complementing with men cannot be belittled. Women should continue
to explore and unlock their abilities, as these open opportunities
to be better.