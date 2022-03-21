TUCP files P430
wage hike for workers in Region 7; cites price hikes, malnutrition,
hunger, poverty
By
ALU-TUCP
March 21, 2022
CEBU CITY – The
Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) today files a
petition before the Regional Wages and Productivity Board VII (RTWPB-VII)
for a P430 increase in the daily minimum wages in the Region.
TUCP stated in its
petition that minimum wage earners and their families in Cebu, Bohol,
Siquijor and other underlying islands are barely surviving with
their meager income. The labor group said that since 2018, the
prices of basic goods and services have gone up substantially which
eroded the purchasing power of the current minimum daily wage of
P404.00. This year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas projected that
inflation will hit at 5.1% with the continuing increases in the
price of oil triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and
ensuing economic and digital war.
“With the current high
prices of food and other essential items, the measly income of
workers can only accord them and their families with nutritionally
deficient survival meals. We are deeply concerned that with the
looming price hikes in the basic commodities, including electricity
and transport fares, our workers and their families could really go
hungry this time and that is unacceptable to us. We are filing our
wage petition today to help our workers and their families in Cebu
and in the entire of region VII to at least survive,” said TUCP
President Raymond Democrito Mendoza said.
TUCP said that an P18
increase in the daily minimum wage which the RTWPB-VII granted in
January 2020 has long been dissipated by the high cost of basic
goods and services, even before it could be felt by minimum wage
earners.
“Today, we are waging war
against malnutrition and imminent hunger of our workers and their
families in Central Visayas. We are fighting for a minimum wage that
at least will save them from starvation. We are not even asking for
wage adjustment that will also cover the increasing costs of
non-food items which are also necessary to the daily lives of our
workers and their families,” said Mendoza.
“With the current minimum
wage in Region VII, a measly P15.00 per meal can be allocated per
member of the family which is P41.17 lower compared to
P61.17/meal/person estimated by the Ateneo Policy Center using the
Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) of the Department of
Science and Technology (DOST) Pinggang Pinoy model, and the March
2019 PSA Media Service Market Price of Selected Commodities. What
kind of food can be bought by P15.00? Do our workers deserve just to
eat nutritionally deficient foods while they continue breaking their
backs to sustain and expand the economy?” asked Mendoza.
During the recent meeting
of the House Committee on Labor and Employment, Mendoza who is the
Vice Chairperson of the committee, pushed for the RTWPBs to act
immediately on the wage petitions filed before them within 30 days.
The TUCP also wrote President Duterte to direct the RTWPBs to
swiftly deliberate on the same petitions.
“This is a race against
time for the survival of millions of workers and their families who
fell through the cracks. There dire conditions should be improved
without delay by approving our desired minimum wage increase,” said
Mendoza.
“Let me also be clear on
our fight for decent wages. Wage hike was needed long before the
Ukraine-Russia war and the skyrocketing oil prices that followed.
The possible oil price rollback this coming week, although we would
certainly welcome it, does not mean rolling back our wage petitions.
Our minimum wage earners and their families have already fallen
below the poverty level even before the ongoing conflict and its
aftermath. The fact that our minimum wage earners have become the
newly poor is a blatant injustice that must be seriously and
urgently addressed by the government,” Mendoza said.
TUCP said that Region VII
enjoyed an average GRDP growth rate of 9.35% for the period 2016 -
2019 before hitting -8.3% in 2020. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew
by an average of 5.6% in 2021. Central Visayas has been the
consistent fourth biggest contributor to the GDP, averaging 6.44%
for the period 2016-2020.
“Workers continued to give
and sacrifice even with their declining health and strength due to
poor nutrition for the sake of regional and national economic
development. And what do they get? Malnutrition, hunger, and
poverty,” said Mendoza.
The labor center said that
the present monthly take home pay of P9,663.94, is far below the
P16,295.00/month poverty threshold for a family of five in Central
Visayas.
“What kind of life do our
workers and their families have? Our workers and their families
deserve to live, and to live with dignity. They need the wage
adjustments now or they will continue to live in destitution. As a
civilized society, we cannot and should not perpetuate the miserable
conditions of our workers and their families,” Mendoza finally
added.