DTI reports
threefold increase on retail value of confiscated products
By
DTI-CPG-Fair Trade
Enforcement Bureau
March 15, 2022
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (DTI-FTEB)
reported a threefold increase on retail value of confiscated
products in the National Capital Region (NCR) from January 1 to
February 28, 2022.
A total of 7,551 pieces of
uncertified products, with a retail value of P1,401,189.05, were
cracked down by the DTI-FTEB through random inspection activities
for the first two (2) months of the year. This resulted in a
whopping 304% increase on the seized products’ retail value compared
to the same period last year wherein a total of 846 pieces of
uncertified products, with a retail value of P346,704.00, were
seized by the team.
Out of the 181 inspected
establishments in NCR this year, 100 of which were issued Notices of
Violation (NOVs) for selling products without the required
Philippine Standard (PS) mark and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC)
sticker certified and mandated by the DTI-Bureau of Philippine
Standards (DTI-BPS). Among the seized products are low carbon steel
wires, sanitary wares, television sets, cement, extension cords,
electric blender, brake fluid, circuit breakers, helmets, plugs,
socket outlets, uPVC pipes, rerolled steel bars, and other consumer
products that requires to undergo mandatory certification.
Pursuant to Department
Administrative Order (DAO) No. 2:2007 and the Implementing Rules and
Regulations of Republic Act 4109 otherwise known as The Product
Standards Law, products covered by the BPS mandatory product
certification schemes, whether locally manufactured or imported, are
required to bear the Philippine Standard (PS) mark or Import
Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker prior to market distribution.
“The PS marks and ICC
stickers are the guide and assurance of our consumers that the
products they purchase are safe and conforming to the relevant
Philippine National Standards (PNS) mandated by the law,”
DTI-Consumer Protection Group (DTI-CPG) Undersecretary Atty. Ruth B.
Castelo underscored.
DTI-CPG Assistant
Secretary and DTI-FTEB Concurrent Director Ronnel O. Abrenica noted
that the positive performance of his Bureau is a result of
recalibration of resources with the newly formed DTI-FTEB strike
teams and redirection of focus on conducting intensified technical
regulations enforcement and seizing operations on a regular basis.
“We kicked off the year
strong and we will sustain this synergy to foster a heightened
consumer protection in the country,” DTI-CPG Assistant Secretary and
DTI-FTEB Concurrent Director Abrenica added.
To check the list of
products that should bear the PS mark and ICC sticker, visit
www.bps.dti.gov.ph. Consumers are encouraged to report
establishments selling critical products in the market by calling
1-DTI (1-384) or by sending a consumer complaint to consumercare@dti.gov.ph.