DTI reports threefold increase on retail value of confiscated products

By DTI-CPG-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau

March 15, 2022

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (DTI-FTEB) reported a threefold increase on retail value of confiscated products in the National Capital Region (NCR) from January 1 to February 28, 2022.

A total of 7,551 pieces of uncertified products, with a retail value of P1,401,189.05, were cracked down by the DTI-FTEB through random inspection activities for the first two (2) months of the year. This resulted in a whopping 304% increase on the seized products’ retail value compared to the same period last year wherein a total of 846 pieces of uncertified products, with a retail value of P346,704.00, were seized by the team.

Out of the 181 inspected establishments in NCR this year, 100 of which were issued Notices of Violation (NOVs) for selling products without the required Philippine Standard (PS) mark and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker certified and mandated by the DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS). Among the seized products are low carbon steel wires, sanitary wares, television sets, cement, extension cords, electric blender, brake fluid, circuit breakers, helmets, plugs, socket outlets, uPVC pipes, rerolled steel bars, and other consumer products that requires to undergo mandatory certification.

Pursuant to Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 2:2007 and the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 4109 otherwise known as The Product Standards Law, products covered by the BPS mandatory product certification schemes, whether locally manufactured or imported, are required to bear the Philippine Standard (PS) mark or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker prior to market distribution.

“The PS marks and ICC stickers are the guide and assurance of our consumers that the products they purchase are safe and conforming to the relevant Philippine National Standards (PNS) mandated by the law,” DTI-Consumer Protection Group (DTI-CPG) Undersecretary Atty. Ruth B. Castelo underscored.

DTI-CPG Assistant Secretary and DTI-FTEB Concurrent Director Ronnel O. Abrenica noted that the positive performance of his Bureau is a result of recalibration of resources with the newly formed DTI-FTEB strike teams and redirection of focus on conducting intensified technical regulations enforcement and seizing operations on a regular basis.

“We kicked off the year strong and we will sustain this synergy to foster a heightened consumer protection in the country,” DTI-CPG Assistant Secretary and DTI-FTEB Concurrent Director Abrenica added.