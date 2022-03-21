NPA high ranking
official says he does not regret his decision to surrender
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 21, 2022
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – A newly surrendered high-ranking official of the
Guerilla Front Damol and 7 other high ranking CPP-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs)
attended the Local Peace Engagement Panel and Peacebuilder Group
dialogue at the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provincial
office in Catbalogan City on Monday, March 21, 2022.
The said dialogue is an
assessment of the situation and concerns of the newly surrendered
CNTs and discussion on the assistances that the different government
agencies can offer and provide.
Alyas Dori, the
Organization Department Secretary of the Guerilla Front Damol which
operates in the areas of Pinabacdao and Villareal, expressed that
they can now prove that the government’s help is real. He is hopeful
that it can alleviate their way of living.
“We do not regret our
decision to surrender to the government, rather we are happy. First,
we no longer have to hide and we will no longer hesitate to help
other people. And, I can now be with my family whom I never been
with for 15 years,” Dori said.
Dori has expressed his
gratitude for all the government’s efforts especially in helping
them and calls out his former rebels to surrender as well.
“To my brothers and
sisters in arms who are still in the organization (Communist
Terrorist Groups), just cooperate and stop running so that we can
take care and help your family. I can assure that I can help them.
We do not want to die in the armed struggle because of wrong
ideology, instead, be back to the folds of the law for us to have
peace and make Samar prosper,” Dori added.
The dialogue was attended
by the different government agencies like the Philippine Information
Agency, the Philippine Army, Department of Interior and Local
Government, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office Samar,
Office of the Provincial Agriculture, Technical Education and Skills
Development Authority, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace,
Reconciliation and Unity, Department of Trade and Industry,
Department of Labor and Employment and Philippine National Police
who will be providing different assistances to the former rebels.