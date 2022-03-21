NPA high ranking official says he does not regret his decision to surrender

By DPAO, 8ID PA

March 21, 2022

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – A newly surrendered high-ranking official of the Guerilla Front Damol and 7 other high ranking CPP-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs) attended the Local Peace Engagement Panel and Peacebuilder Group dialogue at the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provincial office in Catbalogan City on Monday, March 21, 2022.

The said dialogue is an assessment of the situation and concerns of the newly surrendered CNTs and discussion on the assistances that the different government agencies can offer and provide.

Alyas Dori, the Organization Department Secretary of the Guerilla Front Damol which operates in the areas of Pinabacdao and Villareal, expressed that they can now prove that the government’s help is real. He is hopeful that it can alleviate their way of living.

“We do not regret our decision to surrender to the government, rather we are happy. First, we no longer have to hide and we will no longer hesitate to help other people. And, I can now be with my family whom I never been with for 15 years,” Dori said.

Dori has expressed his gratitude for all the government’s efforts especially in helping them and calls out his former rebels to surrender as well.

“To my brothers and sisters in arms who are still in the organization (Communist Terrorist Groups), just cooperate and stop running so that we can take care and help your family. I can assure that I can help them. We do not want to die in the armed struggle because of wrong ideology, instead, be back to the folds of the law for us to have peace and make Samar prosper,” Dori added.