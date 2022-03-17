Mission
Accomplished!
|
President
Rodrigo Duterte handed certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs)
to representatives of the 772 agrarian reform beneficiaries on
March 17, 2022 at the new Leyte Provincial Capitol. (Jose Alsmith L. Soria)
Press Release
March 22, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Employees of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) shout “Mission
accomplished!” after President Rodrigo Duterte finally handed the
Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) for the former rebels
on Thursday in support of the National Task Force to End Local
Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).
DAR Eastern Visayas
Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu disclosed that 446 individual
CLOA covering 89 hectares of land in Sitio Limite, Barangay Daja
Daku in San Isidro, Leyte, were handed by the Chief Executive to the
446 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) during the inauguration of
the new Leyte Provincial Capitol in Palo town.
Two hundred fifty-eight of
the 446 ARBs are former rebels, while 188 are actual farmers, Dir.
Yu added.
Agrarian Reform Secretary
Bernie Cruz, who assisted the President in the distribution of the
land titles, lauded the DAR-Leyte employees for a job well done.
Sec. Cruz dropped by the
DAR Leyte Provincial Office the day before the distribution, to
check on the titles.
The President on January
23, 2020, during his visit to the remote San Isidro town to turnover
various government assistance to former rebels, ordered former DAR
Secretary, John Castriciones, to provide the former rebels farmlands
to till under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) where
they can start a livelihood.
One year and eight months
after, a collective CLOA covering 91.6 hectares was generated and
registered at the Registry of Deeds (ROD). Thereafter on March 19,
2022 the collective CLOA was parcelized into individual CLOAs, which
were then distributed by the President on March 17, 2022.
During the same occasion,
326 more CLOAs with a combined area of 487.7 hectares were
distributed by the President to the representatives of ARBs from
other Leyte towns as well as from the provinces of Northern Samar,
Western Samar and Southern Leyte.