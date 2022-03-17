Mission Accomplished!



President Rodrigo Duterte handed certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) to representatives of the 772 agrarian reform beneficiaries on March 17, 2022 at the new Leyte Provincial Capitol. (Jose Alsmith L. Soria)

Press Release

March 22, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – Employees of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) shout “Mission accomplished!” after President Rodrigo Duterte finally handed the Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) for the former rebels on Thursday in support of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu disclosed that 446 individual CLOA covering 89 hectares of land in Sitio Limite, Barangay Daja Daku in San Isidro, Leyte, were handed by the Chief Executive to the 446 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) during the inauguration of the new Leyte Provincial Capitol in Palo town.

Two hundred fifty-eight of the 446 ARBs are former rebels, while 188 are actual farmers, Dir. Yu added.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Bernie Cruz, who assisted the President in the distribution of the land titles, lauded the DAR-Leyte employees for a job well done.

Sec. Cruz dropped by the DAR Leyte Provincial Office the day before the distribution, to check on the titles.

The President on January 23, 2020, during his visit to the remote San Isidro town to turnover various government assistance to former rebels, ordered former DAR Secretary, John Castriciones, to provide the former rebels farmlands to till under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) where they can start a livelihood.

One year and eight months after, a collective CLOA covering 91.6 hectares was generated and registered at the Registry of Deeds (ROD). Thereafter on March 19, 2022 the collective CLOA was parcelized into individual CLOAs, which were then distributed by the President on March 17, 2022.