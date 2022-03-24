We stand with
Ukraine
TUCP supports the global
call condemning Russia’s violent and abhorrent aggression of Ukraine
March 24, 2022
The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), the country’s
largest labor group, stands in solidarity with our Ukrainian
brothers and sisters as well as our brothers and sisters in the
international trade union movement in calling for the global
condemnation of the abhorrent aggression of the Russian Federation
against the people of Ukraine.
TUCP also urges the Philippine Government to reiterate its position
condemning the Russian Federation’s unlawful acts of war – being
against the principles of international law and undermining the
sanctity of global peace.
“We stand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he calls
for the global condemnation of Russia’s actions. It has been exactly
one month since the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine, which has
resulted to the unnecessary loss of thousands of innocent lives, and
millions of homeless refugees seeking safety. This mindless war must
be stopped,” said TUCP President Raymond Mendoza.
As of the writing of this article, there has been an estimated 977
civilian casualties, 1,594 wounded, and around 3 million Ukrainian
refugees. Add to that the thousands of military casualties that
increase as the war continues.
“TUCP stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the
trade union movement of Ukraine in calling for peace, reason, and
restraint. We firmly believe that the way to justice is through
peace. We cannot allow violence and aggression to dictate
international and local public policy – democracy must always
prevail,” added Mendoza.
“Moscow has claimed that the presence of its troops in Ukrainian
soil is for the purpose of defending its “independent states under
attack from Ukrainian Aggression”. But make no mistake, it is
Ukraine which is under attack. It is Ukrainians who are being
bombed. It is Ukrainians who are seeking safety in bomb shelters,
desperately praying not to be hit by missiles. It is Ukrainians who
are fleeing the country, entering foreign land homeless as
refugees,” further said Mendoza.
The actions of the Russian Federation do not reflect that of a
peacekeeping mission. These are acts of war, not only against
Ukraine but also against democracy and the very fabric of the free
world.
“In this day and age, there is no longer room for violence and war.
This is, and should continue to be the era of truth, peace, and
freedom. We will not stand idly by as this misguided aggression
continues to trample our fellow human’s rights. And as Ukraine
continues to fight for its integrity and sovereignty, we continue to
call for justice through peace,” said the lawmaker.
In these trying times, may the spirit of brotherhood and democracy
prevail.