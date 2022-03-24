We stand with Ukraine

TUCP supports the global call condemning Russia’s violent and abhorrent aggression of Ukraine

March 24, 2022

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), the country’s largest labor group, stands in solidarity with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters as well as our brothers and sisters in the international trade union movement in calling for the global condemnation of the abhorrent aggression of the Russian Federation against the people of Ukraine.

TUCP also urges the Philippine Government to reiterate its position condemning the Russian Federation’s unlawful acts of war – being against the principles of international law and undermining the sanctity of global peace.

“We stand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he calls for the global condemnation of Russia’s actions. It has been exactly one month since the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine, which has resulted to the unnecessary loss of thousands of innocent lives, and millions of homeless refugees seeking safety. This mindless war must be stopped,” said TUCP President Raymond Mendoza.

As of the writing of this article, there has been an estimated 977 civilian casualties, 1,594 wounded, and around 3 million Ukrainian refugees. Add to that the thousands of military casualties that increase as the war continues.

“TUCP stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the trade union movement of Ukraine in calling for peace, reason, and restraint. We firmly believe that the way to justice is through peace. We cannot allow violence and aggression to dictate international and local public policy – democracy must always prevail,” added Mendoza.

“Moscow has claimed that the presence of its troops in Ukrainian soil is for the purpose of defending its “independent states under attack from Ukrainian Aggression”. But make no mistake, it is Ukraine which is under attack. It is Ukrainians who are being bombed. It is Ukrainians who are seeking safety in bomb shelters, desperately praying not to be hit by missiles. It is Ukrainians who are fleeing the country, entering foreign land homeless as refugees,” further said Mendoza.

The actions of the Russian Federation do not reflect that of a peacekeeping mission. These are acts of war, not only against Ukraine but also against democracy and the very fabric of the free world.

“In this day and age, there is no longer room for violence and war. This is, and should continue to be the era of truth, peace, and freedom. We will not stand idly by as this misguided aggression continues to trample our fellow human’s rights. And as Ukraine continues to fight for its integrity and sovereignty, we continue to call for justice through peace,” said the lawmaker.