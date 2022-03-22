Trade Chief
spearheads distribution of livelihood kits in Bohol
By
DTI-Regional Operations
Group
March 22, 2022
BOHOL – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its provincial
office in Bohol turned over 430 livelihood kits to the beneficiaries
of the Livelihood Seeding Program-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB)
and the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) on 21 March
2022. The beneficiaries were micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)
from the municipalities of Loay, Sevilla, Loboc, Talibon, Bien Unido,
and Trinidad.
In his message, Secretary
Lopez expressed high hopes for the beneficiaries of the Livelihood
Seeding Program, "Ang pangarap po namin para sa inyo ay maging
masagana ang inyong mga kabuhayan at inyong mga negosyo. At itong
maliit na puhunan ay para lamang matulungan makabangon ang ating mga
kababayan na nasalanta ng bagyong Odette. Ito rin po sana ang susi
sa kanila-kanilang tagumpay”. Lopez credited President Duterte and
Senator Bong Go for facilitating the provision of additional funding
to DTI’s budget to assist those displaced by calamities.
Bohol Governor Arthur Yap
and Mayors from the six municipalities of Bohol delivered their
messages of support for the program. Also present during the
turnover were DTI Regional Operations Group Assistant Secretaries
Asteria Caberte and Dominic Tolentino Jr., DTI-VI Regional Director
Maria Elena Arbon, Assistant Regional Director Hope Megar, and the
Provincial Directors of DTI Region 7.
This set of beneficiaries
is part of over 3,230 recipients of livelihood assistance for the 48
municipalities of Bohol which the DTI initially targets to
distribute this year.
The LSP-NSB and LSP-PPG
were conducted in partnership with the Local Government Units (LGUs)
of the said municipalities and the beneficiaries were profiled by
DTI Negosyo Center Business Counsellors prior to the distribution of
the livelihood assistance.
Further, these are
programs being implemented by DTI to widen the reach of business
development assistance by bringing government services closer to the
local people through partnerships between relevant local government
units and DTI Regional Offices. The LSP-NSB focuses in areas
affected by fire incidents and other calamities such as typhoons and
health disasters like outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics such as
COVID-19. This livelihood entrepreneurship program aims to provide
support to priority sectors and individuals through the provision of
training and livelihood starter kits.