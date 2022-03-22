Trade Chief spearheads distribution of livelihood kits in Bohol

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

March 22, 2022

BOHOL – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its provincial office in Bohol turned over 430 livelihood kits to the beneficiaries of the Livelihood Seeding Program-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB) and the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) on 21 March 2022. The beneficiaries were micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the municipalities of Loay, Sevilla, Loboc, Talibon, Bien Unido, and Trinidad.

In his message, Secretary Lopez expressed high hopes for the beneficiaries of the Livelihood Seeding Program, "Ang pangarap po namin para sa inyo ay maging masagana ang inyong mga kabuhayan at inyong mga negosyo. At itong maliit na puhunan ay para lamang matulungan makabangon ang ating mga kababayan na nasalanta ng bagyong Odette. Ito rin po sana ang susi sa kanila-kanilang tagumpay”. Lopez credited President Duterte and Senator Bong Go for facilitating the provision of additional funding to DTI’s budget to assist those displaced by calamities.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap and Mayors from the six municipalities of Bohol delivered their messages of support for the program. Also present during the turnover were DTI Regional Operations Group Assistant Secretaries Asteria Caberte and Dominic Tolentino Jr., DTI-VI Regional Director Maria Elena Arbon, Assistant Regional Director Hope Megar, and the Provincial Directors of DTI Region 7.

This set of beneficiaries is part of over 3,230 recipients of livelihood assistance for the 48 municipalities of Bohol which the DTI initially targets to distribute this year.

The LSP-NSB and LSP-PPG were conducted in partnership with the Local Government Units (LGUs) of the said municipalities and the beneficiaries were profiled by DTI Negosyo Center Business Counsellors prior to the distribution of the livelihood assistance.