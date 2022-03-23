God will always
forgive us
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
March 23, 2022
NEVER doubt this truth of
our Christian faith. As illustrated in that beautiful parable of the
prodigal son (cfr. Lk 15,11-32), God is always ready to forgive us,
no matter what sin we commit. All we have to do is just to go back
to him in repentance, just like what the prodigal son did.
In life, anything can
happen. We try to do what is good, but sometimes our idea of what is
good can actually be bad. We just have to remember that even in our
worst possible scenario, we can always count on God’s ever-ready
mercy as long as we decide to come home to him.
We should always
strengthen our faith in God’s mercy and compassion. Of course. We
should also try not to abuse God’s goodness, even if we know that
despite our best efforts we may end up abusing it just the same. But
whatever happens, we should come home. Just come home to our Father
God. That’s what matters in the end.
We need to strengthen our
spirit of divine filiation—that God is our father who is all
merciful and compassionate, who is all willing to do anything for us
just to get us back to him. He knows that even if he has made us to
be his image and likeness, that dignity often spoils us, and so we
get into trouble.
This truth about our
divine filiation is worth reiterating. It is what truly grounds us
to the foundation of our life and nature, giving us the meaning and
purpose of our existence. It’s a source of joy, confidence and
serenity. It tells us what our filial rights and duties are.
More importantly, it tells
us who we are and gives us an abiding sense that we are never alone,
or worse, just on our own. It fills us with the conviction that we
are children of God, that no matter what happens, God will always be
with us and for us unless we reject him.
We have to be wary of our
tendency to think that we are just on our own. That would be an
attitude that can be suggested only by the devil who will always
tell lies. Sad to say, many people are succumbing to this trick of
the devil. That’s why many now fall into some deep despair when
misfortune comes their way. They feel there’s no one else to run to
anymore. We should do everything to strengthen our spirit of divine
filiation.
Let’s always remember that
God “takes no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but rather that
they return from their ways and live.” (Ez 33,11) And as shown by
Christ, God does not wait for man to turn back to him. He takes the
initiative to reach out to us, sinners.
In all the miracles that
he performed, Christ was more interested in forgiving the sins of
those involved than in healing them of their infirmities and
predicaments. His love and compassion went beyond the concern for
the bodily health of those characters. He focused more on their
spiritual recovery.
We have to see to it that
in proclaiming the gospel to the others, in our effort to present
Christ to the others, we should not simply talk about the strictness
of God’s demands and expectations from us, the high standard that he
is setting for us. This will scare people more than attract them to
Christ. We should always include God’s mercy in all our preaching
and counseling.