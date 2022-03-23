Displaced workers
in Tacloban find new hope for livelihood
By
DTI-Regional Operations Group
March 23, 2022
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) brought silver lining to
local folks as the agency successfully turned over equipment under
the Shared Service Facility (SSF) program providing livelihood
support to displaced carpenters, welders, painters, and other
skilled workers in the northern barangays of Tacloban City, March
22.
These construction workers
once lived in the city proper near the Cancabato Bay who were
relocated by the local government to northern barangays after their
homes had been devastated by Typhoon Yolanda.
Lack of livelihood is the
top challenge faced by these men who had been displaced from their
place of work. Some of them are fishermen who, by their current
situation, are far off the shore and were forced to shift to the
construction industry for employment and income.
The local government of
Tacloban saw this opportunity to capacitate these men thru TESDA
trainings and provision of equipment via DTI’s SSF program. This
will help them become productive members of the society.
“Ang role namin ay
magbigay ng equipment at magpalakas sa ating mga kababayan. Maaari
rin po kayong matulungan ng DTI through our livelihood programs para
magkaroon ng tuluy-tuloy na kabuhayan,” said Trade Secretary Ramon
Lopez.
SSF is one of DTI’s
programs to address bottlenecks in the value chain of priority
industries and enhance productivity of micro, small, and medium
enterprises (MSMEs) by providing technical support and processing or
manufacturing equipment in a shared system.
The initiative complements
the priority program of the LGU to provide livelihoods in the
relocated communities of Tacloban. These areas came from hardly-hit
barangays of Typhoon Yolanda in 2013 and were displaced from their
place of livelihood. The project is expected to gen erate jobs and
income for the skilled workers in the relocated sites.
The project amounts to
P928,400 for the tools and equipment used for basic construction.
The potential beneficiaries are skilled graduates of TESDA NC II and
accredited schools for welding, carpentry, and painters.
Secretary Lopez graced the
said launching together with DTI Regional Operations Group (ROG)
Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona, Assistant Secretaries Asteria
Caberte, Demphna Du-Naga, and Dominic Tolentino, and Regional
Director Celerina Bato.
DTI encourages the
promotion of MSMEs to a higher level where they could tap a better
production facility for wider market share and be integrated with
the global supply chain.