CMDI unlocks
first e-Library
By
LYNFA A. TAN
March 23, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
According to a nationwide survey conducted by the Movement for Safe,
Equitable, Quality, and Relevant Education (SeQuRe) in March 2021,
53% of Filipino students were not confident if they can be up to par
with the requirements in online learning.
The number says three
things: distance learning is a struggle for most students in the
Philippines. Lack of internet facilities, gadgets, and even access
to finances are some of the things that hinder students from
experiencing quality education at the comforts of their homes.
Second, distance learning
is not for all. The reality is, as much as mothers want to help
their children, the times have changed. Lessons have evolved and
mothers are left behind by technology.
Lastly, distance learning
distances children from school libraries where credible resources
are available making them vulnerable to possible wrong information
and “fake news” in doing research in the wide world of internet and
social media.
While CARD Mutually
Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) addresses the first and second
points by continuously providing access to cellphone loans and
giving online training to mothers and students, CARD-MRI Development
Institute, Inc. (CMDI) also does its part in providing access to
learning resources by unlocking its first e-Library on February 22,
2022, to cater to its students during the new normal.
Problem Solved
CMDI’s electronic-Library
or “e-Library” is the first online library of CARD MRI that provides
access to relevant reading materials anytime and anywhere using
electronic devices and the internet. Catering exclusively to
enrolled students of CMDI and its faculty members, the e-Library
contains books that are particular to research, thesis, and other
academic requirements of both students and staff.
CMDI Senior Executive Vice
President Dr. Edzel A. Ramos shared the importance of this digital
initiative and its potential to help the students ease the birth
pains of distance learning. “By maximizing the use of digital
resources, we do our part in freeing our students from the worries
associated with the pandemic and letting them achieve their goals
and dreams for the future. In line with our mission of eradicating
poverty, we give access to quality and affordable education through
our senior high school, baccalaureate, and TESDA Programs. Aside
from these, we provide free online training and other
capacity-building programs to our students as well as to clients of
CARD MRI,” Dr. Ramos said.
The Modern Library
CMDI Head Librarian Mila
M. Ramos also emphasized the significance of the “modern” library
during its launching. “While traditional libraries are indeed
helpful, we still encounter some challenges with them. Aside from
the pandemic that restricts our students from visiting the library,
books are also limited. Students cannot borrow the same book at the
same time. There are also times that, even if they have a chance to
take the book and read it at home, they still need to return the
book at a specific time. However, with the e-library, students will
no longer have to wait for a book to be available or read it in a
rush. It can be accessed anywhere as long as the students have
devices connected to the internet. Multiple access is also
possible.”
Since its inception in
2005, CMDI has served as the training ground for CARD MRI staff and
clients alike. The learning institute aims to equip future leaders
of the society to create change in their community by empowering
socially-and-economically-challenged families through education, in
line with CARD MRI’s mission of poverty eradication.