DTI helps revive livelihood of typhoon-affected micro entreps in Southern Leyte

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

March 25, 2022

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) initially distributed the first batch of livelihood kits to 412 micro entrepreneurs affected by Typhoon Odette through DTI’s Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) in Southern Leyte.

Over 2000 micro entrepreneurs were identified by the DTI to be granted with livelihood starter kits in the province. This was the result of the survey conducted last December 2021 to assess the calamity-affected micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the area.

PPG program intends to support communities, especially micro enterprises, to resume their business after devastating incidents and other calamities, including health disasters such as pandemics and armed conflicts. The livelihood kits may be in a form of sari-sari store package, cooking implements for food vending, and barbershop equipment. It is designed according to the needs of the micro entrepreneurs.

According to the Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, the program was designed to help revive the livelihood of micro entrepreneurs affected by unfortunate incidents and turn them to become successful business people one day.

“Pangarap po ng DTI sa inyo na ang inyong kabuhayan ay maging malaking negosyo, mula micro, small, medium hanggang maging large,” said Secretary Lopez.

Further, the trade chief shared the various programs that DTI offers to help develop these micro entrepreneurs. He stressed out the importance of livelihood trainings as well as the loan assistance DTI’s financing arm Small Business Corporation extends to MSMEs.