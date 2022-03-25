DTI helps revive
livelihood of typhoon-affected micro entreps in Southern Leyte
By
DTI-Regional Operations Group
March 25, 2022
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) initially distributed the
first batch of livelihood kits to 412 micro entrepreneurs affected
by Typhoon Odette through DTI’s Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at
Ginhawa (PPG) in Southern Leyte.
Over 2000 micro
entrepreneurs were identified by the DTI to be granted with
livelihood starter kits in the province. This was the result of the
survey conducted last December 2021 to assess the calamity-affected
micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the area.
PPG program intends to
support communities, especially micro enterprises, to resume their
business after devastating incidents and other calamities, including
health disasters such as pandemics and armed conflicts. The
livelihood kits may be in a form of sari-sari store package, cooking
implements for food vending, and barbershop equipment. It is
designed according to the needs of the micro entrepreneurs.
According to the Trade
Secretary Ramon Lopez, the program was designed to help revive the
livelihood of micro entrepreneurs affected by unfortunate incidents
and turn them to become successful business people one day.
“Pangarap po ng DTI sa
inyo na ang inyong kabuhayan ay maging malaking negosyo, mula micro,
small, medium hanggang maging large,” said Secretary Lopez.
Further, the trade chief
shared the various programs that DTI offers to help develop these
micro entrepreneurs. He stressed out the importance of livelihood
trainings as well as the loan assistance DTI’s financing arm Small
Business Corporation extends to MSMEs.
The simultaneous
distribution activity benefited all 16 municipalities of Southern
Leyte spearheaded by Secretary Lopez together with DTI Regional
Operations Group (ROG) Assistant Secretaries Asteria Caberte,
Dominic Tolentino, and DTI-8 Regional Director Celerina Bato.