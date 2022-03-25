What’s in it for
Leyte? Stakeholders question second SMC LNG plant in Visayas
Press Release
March 25, 2022
QUEZON CITY –
Church, fisherfolk, and other concerned groups ask for clarity from
San Miguel Corporation (SMC) if its proposed liquefied natural gas
(LNG) plant will truly be beneficial to locals, amid concerns on
implications to largely agricultural and highly climate-vulnerable
Leyte and surrounding provinces, and with how little information and
education efforts have so far been on issues relevant to the
project.
Questions were raised as
SMC subsidiary Prestige Power Resources Inc. (PPRI) held a public
scoping for the 600 MW project Friday in Brgy. Tugas in Tabango –
the second SMC is holding in Visayas in less than two weeks, with
Negros Occidental locals also airing worries on the San Carlos LNG
project at its own public scoping last week.
“Last January, the
Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines released a new
Pastoral Statement on Ecology calling for unity and action amid a
climate emergency and planetary crisis. Leyte knows firsthand how
dire the climate situation is, with the devastation many calamites
bring us every year. Humans have played a big role in the
degradation of our Common Home – particularly because of the kind of
energy we use. We hope to understand why we are looking to have an
LNG power plant enter Leyte, knowing that in doing so, we are
contributing to a crisis that our people already suffer harshly,”
said Naval Bishop Rex Ramirez, whose diocese oversees the church in
Tabango.
In 2013, Leyte and
surrounding provinces were hit hard by Typhoon Yolanda, known as one
of the deadliest climate disasters in the world in recent history.
“We do not want another
Yolanda. It was a wake up call that the climate crisis is real, and
that it is in the best interest communities hard-hit by the typhoon
for industries that make the climate situation worse end as soon as
possible. This fossil fuel project will not even benefit Leyte
directly with the power it will produce, why must they welcome it
with open arms?" said Fara Diva Gamalo of Freedom from Debt
Coalition - Tacloban and Oriang Tacloban.
The power plant intends to
contribute power to the Visayan grid once operational. Meanwhile,
key stakeholders also testified to not having been involved in any
information and education campaign (IEC) by PPRI-SMC., a requirement
for power projects to comprehensively conduct prior to the public
scoping.
"Nalaman ko lang na may
ganitong proyekto isang araw bago ang public scoping. Balewala ba sa
PPRI-SMC kung may mga tanong o hinaing ang mga taga-Tabango? Sana
hindi. Marami dito sa amin ang umaasa sa kalikasan para sa pang-araw
araw na kabuhayan. Kung makakaapekto sa kanila itong planta ng LNG,
dapat maging malinaw 'yon," said Tabango Holy Child Parish Priest
Fr. Edgar Dolina.
Clean energy advocates
have been raising alarm on the steep rise of new fossil gas and LNG
projects planned in Visayas and the rest of the country, as their
construction and operation will harm not only host communities, but
also climate and energy security and affordability ambitions.
“We wonder if the reason
why fossil gas project proponents exert seemingly insufficient IEC
efforts is because they are worried stakeholders will come to
understand how undesirable it is to have an LNG plant in their
shores, or to be forced to pay for the expensive electricity it will
produce once it is feeding power into the grid. Local government
leaders in Leyte and Visayas would be better off choosing not to
entertain new LNG proposals, turning their attention instead to
making clean, affordable energy and green jobs from renewables
available to their constituents,” said Avril De Torres, Deputy
Executive Director of energy think-tank Center for Energy, Ecology,
and Development (CEED).