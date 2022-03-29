DTI Caraga
distributes livelihood kits to small stores affected by ‘Odette’ in
Siargao
|
In
a separate turn-over ceremony, Provincial Director Arnold
Faelnar leads the distribution of livelihood starter kits to 75
MSMEs in Siargao towns Dapa and General Luna.
By
DTI-Regional Operations Group
March 29, 2022
MAKATI CITY –
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Caraga, through its
provincial office in Surigao del Norte, distributed livelihood kits
on 23 March to eligible micro-entrepreneurs (MEs) affected by Super
Typhoon Odette in Siargao Islands.
Odette made landfall in
the province, particularly Siargao Island on December 16 that
displaced around 48,204 families or 157,052 individuals. This
affected not only the tourism industry of the island, but also the
agriculture and fishery sectors.
In response, DTI through
the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) turned over
livelihood kits to a total of 113 MEs in the municipalities of San
Isidro, Del Carmen, Sta. Monica, San Benito, Pilar, and Burgos at
Surigao State College of Technology (SCCT) - Del Carmen Campus.
These MEs were comprised
of 84 sari-sari stores, four water refilling businesses, three dry
goods stores, five printing services, three agrivet supply stores,
six carenderias, three native delicacies shops, two fish trading,
one internet café, one school supply store, and one poultry farm.
Simultaneously, kits were
distributed to 75 MEs in the Municipality of Dapa and General Luna
headed by Provincial Director Arnold Faelnar.
“It is our hope that this
will support the recovery and continuity of the affected people and
businesses in the island,” said Regional Director Gay Tidalgo who
personally led the distribution.
Tidalgo added that after
Odette hit Siargao Islands in December last year, the regional
office has immediately begun the profiling of affected MEs.
“We have started giving
cash cards to affected small businesses before 2021 ended and we are
happy that through this small assistance from the Department, we are
able to contribute to the recovery of the islands,” Tidalgo said.
Tidalgo added that the
distribution is set to assist the MEs in the island that incurred
damages amounting to P1 billion in the agriculture and fishery
sectors, and P20.2 million in tourism facilities because of Odette.
“Dako kog pasalamat kaayo
sa gihatag karun sa DTI nga 32 sacks nga semento para sa among
hollow blocks business. Dako na kaayo ni nga tabang para maka
hinay-hinay tag bangon sa atung negosyo” (I am very grateful for the
32 sacks of cement given by DTI for our hollow blocks business. This
is already a great help for us to slowly recover), said Ivan Bret
Esparago, a recipient from Dapa.