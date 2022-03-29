DTI Caraga distributes livelihood kits to small stores affected by ‘Odette’ in Siargao



In a separate turn-over ceremony, Provincial Director Arnold Faelnar leads the distribution of livelihood starter kits to 75 MSMEs in Siargao towns Dapa and General Luna.

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

March 29, 2022

MAKATI CITY – Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Caraga, through its provincial office in Surigao del Norte, distributed livelihood kits on 23 March to eligible micro-entrepreneurs (MEs) affected by Super Typhoon Odette in Siargao Islands.

Odette made landfall in the province, particularly Siargao Island on December 16 that displaced around 48,204 families or 157,052 individuals. This affected not only the tourism industry of the island, but also the agriculture and fishery sectors.

In response, DTI through the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) turned over livelihood kits to a total of 113 MEs in the municipalities of San Isidro, Del Carmen, Sta. Monica, San Benito, Pilar, and Burgos at Surigao State College of Technology (SCCT) - Del Carmen Campus.

These MEs were comprised of 84 sari-sari stores, four water refilling businesses, three dry goods stores, five printing services, three agrivet supply stores, six carenderias, three native delicacies shops, two fish trading, one internet café, one school supply store, and one poultry farm.

Simultaneously, kits were distributed to 75 MEs in the Municipality of Dapa and General Luna headed by Provincial Director Arnold Faelnar.

“It is our hope that this will support the recovery and continuity of the affected people and businesses in the island,” said Regional Director Gay Tidalgo who personally led the distribution.

Tidalgo added that after Odette hit Siargao Islands in December last year, the regional office has immediately begun the profiling of affected MEs.

“We have started giving cash cards to affected small businesses before 2021 ended and we are happy that through this small assistance from the Department, we are able to contribute to the recovery of the islands,” Tidalgo said.

Tidalgo added that the distribution is set to assist the MEs in the island that incurred damages amounting to P1 billion in the agriculture and fishery sectors, and P20.2 million in tourism facilities because of Odette.