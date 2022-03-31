AFP Chief lauds AFP-PNP troops in Region 8 for successful internal security operations

By DPAO, 8ID PA

March 31, 2022

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief, General Andres C Centino, on Tuesday commended the operating troops of the 8th Infantry Division (8ID) and policemen of Police Regional Office 8 for successful operations that led to the neutralization of a Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT).

Alias Prix, notorious leader of NPA propaganda platoon in Northern Samar who was responsible for the series of attacks to the Army’s Community Support Program Teams immersed in barangays of Northern Samar was killed during the encounter with the operating troops of the 20th Infantry Battalion last March 25, 2022. According to locals, the NPA propaganda group is known for its notorious extortion activities among the residents and small business owners. Three M16 assault rifles loaded with magazines and ammunitions were also captured.

General Centino personally congratulated and awarded the Gold Cross Medal to First Lieutenant Adonis Adan Collado, Sergeant Vincent Bulan, Corporal Edwin De Leon, Corporal Ernesto Nunez Jr., Private First Class Bert Bay-an, Private First Class Loige Nocido, Private First Class Jaymark Buctot, Private First Class Ber Flores and Private Nikko Pesidas for their indispensable service rendered during the conduct of the Development Support and Security Operations.

According to Centino, the 8ID troops have constantly been performing well in addressing insurgency in the region. Aside from the combat operations, AFP Chief Centino lauded the success of the localized peace engagements through the Samar Peace Panel which facilitated the surrender of nine NPA members who turned-in 30 high-powered firearms, ammunition, medical supplies, and materials used in making anti-personnel mines. These are clear indications that the Whole-of-Nation program of the NTF-ELCAC is the ultimate solution to attain lasting peace and sustained development.