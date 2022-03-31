AFP Chief lauds
AFP-PNP troops in Region 8 for successful internal security
operations
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 31, 2022
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief, General
Andres C Centino, on Tuesday commended the operating troops of the
8th Infantry Division (8ID) and policemen of Police Regional Office
8 for successful operations that led to the neutralization of a
Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT).
Alias Prix, notorious
leader of NPA propaganda platoon in Northern Samar who was
responsible for the series of attacks to the Army’s Community
Support Program Teams immersed in barangays of Northern Samar was
killed during the encounter with the operating troops of the 20th
Infantry Battalion last March 25, 2022. According to locals, the NPA
propaganda group is known for its notorious extortion activities
among the residents and small business owners. Three M16 assault
rifles loaded with magazines and ammunitions were also captured.
General Centino personally
congratulated and awarded the Gold Cross Medal to First Lieutenant
Adonis Adan Collado, Sergeant Vincent Bulan, Corporal Edwin De Leon,
Corporal Ernesto Nunez Jr., Private First Class Bert Bay-an, Private
First Class Loige Nocido, Private First Class Jaymark Buctot,
Private First Class Ber Flores and Private Nikko Pesidas for their
indispensable service rendered during the conduct of the Development
Support and Security Operations.
According to Centino, the
8ID troops have constantly been performing well in addressing
insurgency in the region. Aside from the combat operations, AFP
Chief Centino lauded the success of the localized peace engagements
through the Samar Peace Panel which facilitated the surrender of
nine NPA members who turned-in 30 high-powered firearms, ammunition,
medical supplies, and materials used in making anti-personnel mines.
These are clear indications that the Whole-of-Nation program of the
NTF-ELCAC is the ultimate solution to attain lasting peace and
sustained development.
"May paraan pala para
pababain sila (NPA) nang walang buhay ang masasakripisyo and this is
through localized peace talks. We will continue immersion at the
grassroots to determine their problems and issues so that the
government can assess and provide proper intervention", General
Centino added.