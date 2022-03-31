Believe in Christ
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
March 31, 2022
“IF you had believed
Moses, you would have believed me, because he wrote about me. But if
you do not believe his writings, how will you believe my words?” (Jn
5,46-47)
With these words, it’s
like Christ is begging that we believe in him, for he truly is our
savior, the very pattern of our humanity, our everything, in fact!
It’s like he is trying to identify himself to us and how we need
him. He should be the very center of our life.
We should therefore
develop the instinct of always looking for Christ, making him alive
in our life and patterning our life after his. This business of
always looking for Christ is a basic duty of ours, a grave
responsibility, in fact.
We have to understand that
without him, we would just be on our own, relying simply on our own
light and powers that, no matter how excellent, can never accomplish
our real ultimate need of our own salvation, our own perfection as a
person and as a child of God.
We need to look for Christ
so we can find him, and in finding him, we can start to love and
serve him which is what we are expected to do to be ‘another
Christ.’ This has basis on what Christ himself said: “Ask and it
will be given to you. Seek and you will find. Knock and the door
will be opened to you…” (Mt 7,7)
And finding him means that
we make Christ alive in our life. He is not just a historical
figure. Let’s remember that before he went up to heaven, he promised
the coming of the Holy Spirit who would bring to us everything that
Christ did and said. More than that, the Holy Spirit brings Christ
alive in us.
We just have to exercise
our faith to the hilt. With it we enter into a reality that goes
beyond what we simply can see and touch and understand. With it we
can feel at home even with the mysteries which, by the way, abound
in our life since we are not confined only to the sensible and
material realities. Our world includes the spiritual and the
supernatural.
But we also have to
realize that with Christ, it is not enough just to know him. We also
have to love him. With Christ, to know him truly is to love him
also. In fact, we cannot say we really know him unless we love him
too.
With him, these two
spiritual operations of ours merge into a unity, although they have
different directions. In knowing, the object known is in the knower.
It has an inward movement. The knower possesses the known object.
In loving, the lover is in
the beloved. It has an outward movement. It is the beloved that
possesses the lover. The lover gets identified with the beloved. The
lover becomes what he loves.
In knowing, the knower
abstracts things from his object of interest and keeps them to
himself. In loving, the lover gives himself to the beloved. In a
sense, the lover loses himself in the beloved.
Of course, there are many
things that we know but which we do not have to love, or even that
we should not love. We can know a lot of evils, but we should never
love them. If anything at all, our knowledge of them is just for the
sake of prudence, so we can truly be with Christ and become “another
Christ” as we should be.