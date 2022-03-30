NMP empowers women through Elementary First Aid training

The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

NMP Elementary First Aid training
NMP employee-participants of Elementary First Aid Training on 25 March 2022 with DED Mayla N. Macadawan (front row 3rd from left).

By National Maritime Polytechnic
March 30, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – In line with the nationwide observance of the National Women’s Month Celebration (NWMC) anchored on the 6-year theme “We make change work for women” and highlighting this year’s sub-theme, “Agenda ng Kababaihan, Tungo sa Kaunlaran,” the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) conducted a Basic Training on Elementary First Aid (EFA) at the NMP Training Building on 25 March 2022.

This training is part of the “Serbisyo para kay Juana” advocacy of the agency to help empower women by equipping them with knowledge on basic survival skills. Fully aware of the significant contributions of women in nation building, it is equally important that women should likewise be active beneficiaries of the trainings and capacity development. Hence, the training on First Aid, which is considered a life-saving skill, was conducted to help effectuate this cause.

The training, participated by 15 women employees of NMP, composed of regular and Job Order Workers, covered basic emergency principles of first aid, and the appropriate first aid response applicable on each emergency situation. It was facilitated by Ms. Ms. Michelle G. Lutrania, a registered nurse and a Training Specialist I of NMP.

The participants were also asked to do a return demonstration through a practical exercise on the proper Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and Artificial Resuscitation (AR), right after the lecture.

NMP’s Deputy Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan, emphasized to the participants during her opening message, the importance of knowing basic survival skills that every person should learn. She also added that the NWMC is not only a celebration but also a call to action, recognize gender equality and highlight the role of every Juana in all aspects of the nation’s development.

In addition to this, NMP identified employees and staff likewise participated in a virtual forum entitled “Forum on Women and men in Eastern Visayas cum Appreciation course on Gender Analysis” sponsored by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), conducted on the same day.

 

 