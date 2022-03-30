NMP empowers
women through Elementary First Aid training
|
NMP
employee-participants of Elementary First Aid Training on 25
March 2022 with DED Mayla N. Macadawan (front row 3rd from
left).
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
March 30, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – In
line with the nationwide observance of the National Women’s Month
Celebration (NWMC) anchored on the 6-year theme “We make change work
for women” and highlighting this year’s sub-theme, “Agenda ng
Kababaihan, Tungo sa Kaunlaran,” the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP)
conducted a Basic Training on Elementary First Aid (EFA) at the NMP
Training Building on 25 March 2022.
This training is part of
the “Serbisyo para kay Juana” advocacy of the agency to help empower
women by equipping them with knowledge on basic survival skills.
Fully aware of the significant contributions of women in nation
building, it is equally important that women should likewise be
active beneficiaries of the trainings and capacity development.
Hence, the training on First Aid, which is considered a life-saving
skill, was conducted to help effectuate this cause.
The training, participated
by 15 women employees of NMP, composed of regular and Job Order
Workers, covered basic emergency principles of first aid, and the
appropriate first aid response applicable on each emergency
situation. It was facilitated by Ms. Ms. Michelle G. Lutrania, a
registered nurse and a Training Specialist I of NMP.
The participants were also
asked to do a return demonstration through a practical exercise on
the proper Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and Artificial
Resuscitation (AR), right after the lecture.
NMP’s Deputy Executive
Director Mayla N. Macadawan, emphasized to the participants during
her opening message, the importance of knowing basic survival skills
that every person should learn. She also added that the NWMC is not
only a celebration but also a call to action, recognize gender
equality and highlight the role of every Juana in all aspects of the
nation’s development.
In addition to this, NMP
identified employees and staff likewise participated in a virtual
forum entitled “Forum on Women and men in Eastern Visayas cum
Appreciation course on Gender Analysis” sponsored by the Philippine
Statistics Authority (PSA), conducted on the same day.