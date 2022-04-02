Threat of
Magnitsky-style sanctions stings Malacañang
By
ICHRP
April 2, 2022
MANILA – "The
global civil society coalition ICHRP launched its ‘Dirty Dozen’
campaign for targeted sanctions against top Philippine government
officials on March 29, 2022, and within two days Malacañang Palace
has responded with its characteristic allergic reaction to any
international criticism,” said ICHRP Chairperson Peter Murphy in
Sydney today.
“Acting presidential
spokesperson Martin Andanar was right to say we are ‘naming and
shaming’ but he has no excuse to claim he is ‘baffled’ or that we
are ‘misusing’ the available Magnitsky laws,” said Mr. Murphy.
“Our ‘Dirty Dozen’
campaign would never have been necessary if there was any credible
judicial action on perpetrators of human rights violations in the
Philippines,” said Mr. Murphy, “and sadly the Palace claim that
these massive violations have never been brought to their attention
is just another case of brazen rejection of responsibility for their
actions.”
Investigate PH’s three
Reports in 2021 covered more than 50 emblematic cases of human
rights violations that occurred largely in 2020 and 2021;
...violations of civil and political rights and IHL (International
Humanitarian Law) carried out by the Duterte administration since
2016; and violations of economic, social, cultural and other
collective rights. The Reports draw on the testimonies of survivors
and witnesses, relatives of victims, human rights advocates with
direct knowledge of state violence, and expert witnesses or resource
persons working with peasants, trade unions, women, churches,
community organizing, economics, political advocacy and peace
negotiations.
In June 2020, United
Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Ms Michelle Bachelet
reported:
“Persistent impunity for
human rights violations is stark and the practical obstacles to
accessing justice within the country are almost insurmountable.
Human rights advocacy is routinely equated with insurgency and the
focus diverted to discrediting the messengers rather than examining
the substance of the message...
“Given the widespread and
systematic nature of the alleged killings, and the failure of
domestic mechanisms to ensure accountability thus far, there have
been strong calls for an international accountability mechanism. In
June 2019, a group of 11 Special Procedures mandate-holders called
on the Human Rights Council to establish an independent
investigation. ... The High Commissioner again emphasizes the need
for independent, impartial and effective investigations into the
killings and stands ready to assist credible efforts towards
accountability at the national and international level.”
ICHRP points to the
decision of the International Criminal Court in September 2021 to
investigate Philippine government officials for the crime against
humanity of murder. “This demonstrates that nothing has improved,
despite the claims of the Acting Presidential Spokesperson,” said
Mr. Murphy.
“Our ‘Dirty Dozen’
campaign will mobilize civil society to work with the parliaments
and congresses of the USA, Canada, the European Union, UK, Japan and
Australia to take action on these grave human rights violations, in
parallel with the ICC.”