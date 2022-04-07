Do we really
believe in Christ?
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
April 7, 2022
IT’S a question that we
have to ask ourselves, since there are many indications that even
those who profess to believe in Christ do so more out of formality.
They do not really know him, much less, love him, because if they
do, they would be burning with desire to follow him and to bring him
to others.
In the gospel, many of the
leading Jews during Christ’s time were always skeptical of him. They
even went to the extent of doing him harm, and eventually of putting
him to death. (cfr. Jn 10,31-42) Some of the people, of course,
believed in him, due to the miracles and the splendid preaching he
did. Truly, Christ was and continues to be a sign of contradiction.
We have to understand that
with Christ, it is not enough to know him. We also have to love him.
With Christ, to know him truly is to love him also. In fact, we
cannot say we really know him unless we love him too, that is, we
become like him.
With him, these two
spiritual operations of ours merge into a unity, although they have
different directions. In knowing, the object known is in the knower.
It has an inward movement. The knower possesses the known object.
In loving, the lover is in
the beloved. It has an outward movement. It is the beloved that
possesses the lover. The lover gets identified with the beloved. The
lover becomes what he loves.
In knowing, the knower
abstracts things from his object of interest and keeps them to
himself. In loving, the lover gives himself to the beloved. In a
sense, the lover loses himself and identifies himself with the
beloved.
Of course, there are many
things that we know but which we do not have to love, or even that
we should not love. We can know a lot of evils, but we should never
love them. If anything at all, our knowledge of them is just for the
sake of prudence.
But whatever good we know,
we should also love, otherwise we would fall into some anomaly of
inconsistency. In whatever is good, we should not be contented with
knowing it only. We should love it. Let’s remember what St. Paul
said in his first letter to the Corinthians in this regard:
“Knowledge puffs up, but
love builds up. If anyone imagines that he knows something, he does
not yet know as he ought to know. But if anyone loves God, he is
known by God.” (8,1-2)
And we can add that if one
is known by God, he somehow already knows everything that he ought
to know since God, who possesses him because he loves God, knows
everything. In other words, he shares in the knowledge of God.
Since Christ is for us the
highest good we can have, we should both know and love him to the
max. We should not just know him and not love him, nor should we
just love him without knowing him—or at least, trying to know him
the best way that we can, since being God, Christ has aspects that
are a mystery to us, that is, beyond our capacity to know him fully.
We can know Christ by
studying the gospels and the Church’s teachings about him. But in
order to love him, we should put this knowledge of God into
practice, converting it into our life itself, to such an extent that
we become “another Christ.”