JTF-Storm, PCG
strengthen collab in pursuit of peace and security in EV
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
April 7, 2021
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The AFP’s Joint Task Force (JTF) Storm and the
Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) strengthened their collaboration in
pursuit of peace and security in the region.
JTF-Storm Commander, Major
General Edgardo De Leon, personally visited Coast Guard Commodore
Marco Antonio P Gines at their district office at Ormoc City, Leyte
on Tuesday. Among the topics discussed were the inclusion of PCG to
the Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (JPSCC) to enhance
coordination and interoperability among law enforcement agencies
such as the Philippine National Police (PNP), the PCG, and the AFP.
Joint trainings will be conducted to enhance the capabilities of
both agencies.
MGen. De Leon emphasized
the important role of PCG in maritime law enforcement (MARLEN) in
the region specifically in the registration and monitoring of
watercraft to prevent and deter crimes.
“We may recall that
recently, members of the NPA terrorists belonging to Guerilla Front
Damol surrendered and then turned-in unregistered motorized banca
which they used as their primary mode of transporting war materials
in the coastal towns of the province,” De Leon said.
Meanwhile, CG Commodore
Gines commits that his unit will actively participate in the
programs and projects of the Region 8 Task Force in Ending Local
Communist Armed Conflict (RTF8-ELCAC) without directly getting
involve in armed conflict. This could be through the conduct of
Serbisyo Caravan, particularly the registration and marking of
watercrafts for free.
“The PCG of Eastern
Visayas will continue to perform our mandate on Maritime Law
Enforcement (MARLEN) programs such as the free registration of
motorized bancas and the conduct of information and education
campaign to increase awareness on maritime environmental protection
and enforcement,” Gines added.
The PCG is a one of the
active member agencies in Peace, Law Enforcement, and Development
Support (PLEDS) Cluster of the RTF8-ELCAC in the campaign to end
insurgency in Eastern Visayas.