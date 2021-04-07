JTF-Storm, PCG strengthen collab in pursuit of peace and security in EV

By DPAO, 8ID PA

April 7, 2021

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The AFP’s Joint Task Force (JTF) Storm and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) strengthened their collaboration in pursuit of peace and security in the region.

JTF-Storm Commander, Major General Edgardo De Leon, personally visited Coast Guard Commodore Marco Antonio P Gines at their district office at Ormoc City, Leyte on Tuesday. Among the topics discussed were the inclusion of PCG to the Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (JPSCC) to enhance coordination and interoperability among law enforcement agencies such as the Philippine National Police (PNP), the PCG, and the AFP. Joint trainings will be conducted to enhance the capabilities of both agencies.

MGen. De Leon emphasized the important role of PCG in maritime law enforcement (MARLEN) in the region specifically in the registration and monitoring of watercraft to prevent and deter crimes.

“We may recall that recently, members of the NPA terrorists belonging to Guerilla Front Damol surrendered and then turned-in unregistered motorized banca which they used as their primary mode of transporting war materials in the coastal towns of the province,” De Leon said.

Meanwhile, CG Commodore Gines commits that his unit will actively participate in the programs and projects of the Region 8 Task Force in Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF8-ELCAC) without directly getting involve in armed conflict. This could be through the conduct of Serbisyo Caravan, particularly the registration and marking of watercrafts for free.

“The PCG of Eastern Visayas will continue to perform our mandate on Maritime Law Enforcement (MARLEN) programs such as the free registration of motorized bancas and the conduct of information and education campaign to increase awareness on maritime environmental protection and enforcement,” Gines added.