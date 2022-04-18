87.6% of surveyed
NCR teachers say school internet not strong enough to host their
classes
By
ACT Philippines
April 18, 2022
QUEZON CITY – In a
survey conducted by the ACT NCR Union, 8,106 of the 9,254
teacher-respondents from the region answered no when asked if their
school internet can service all teachers who will be conducting
simultaneous online classes now that DepEd mandated a 100% workforce
reporting on-site. This was the top issue raised by survey
participants, followed by health risks in light of the still
on-going pandemic, then by transportation concerns.
ACT NCR Union leaders went
to the DepEd-NCR office today to demand a dialogue regarding these
issues and to register their call for the suspension of the
implementation of DepEd memorandum 29, s. 2022, which effected the
mandatory physical reporting of all teachers in areas under Alert
Level 1.
“It’s no secret that our
public schools are in dire conditions, especially after being on
lockdown for more than two years. Many of our schools don’t even
have enough supply of clean running water, sapat na internet pa kaya
para sa, halimbawa, 100 plus na guro kada eskwelahan? Some of our
teachers reported to have had to resort to asynchronous digital
classes instead of holding online synchronous classes in order to
consume lower internet bandwidths, which was all their school
internet can handle.
In other cases, teachers
have LGU-provided data allocations which they can use to hold online
classes; however, they reported of having ‘dead spots’ within the
school premises, forcing multiple teachers who – all simultaneously
holding their own classes – to share small areas with enough cell
reception. This is what we mean when we say that the blanket DepEd
memo will have counterproductive impacts on the already challenging
education delivery amid the pandemic,” lamented ACT NCR Union
President Vladimer Quetua.
Today is the first day of
implementation of DM 29, s.2022 in most schools in the National
Capital Region. Last week, the group publicly called for the
suspension of the order and instead pushed for a flexible and
needs-based and -responsive working arrangements for public school
teachers. It argued that the nature of teachers’ work vastly differs
from that of other government employees – with the former’s being
closely tied to the presence of students in schools, which is
currently still at a minimum due to the slow expansion of limited
face-to-face classes. ACT also argued that schools are not ready to
host teachers employing distance learning modalities, nor are
schools equipped with sufficient health measures to protect
employees from the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, 31.6% of those
surveyed said that the school will not provide hygiene kits to
teachers, while 36.7% are unsure if the school has any plan to do
so.
“Forcing a blanket policy
among teachers – and without any prior consultation – unnecessarily
puts teachers in more challenging conditions, without any guarantee
of support from DepEd, and while further impeding education
delivery. The last two years have forced us to adapt to the
pandemic: we have procured internet connections at home, we have
setup a system for handling multiple learning modalities for our
students, only for it to be completely disregarded and disrupted by
this new order that was implemented without enough thought and
preparation. DepEd officials are terribly blind to our conditions
and deaf to our justified calls,” Quetua criticized.
ACT NCR Union reiterates
its call on the agency to suspend the memorandum’s implementation
and discuss with its employees’ duly recognized representatives a
working arrangement that is ‘more responsive’ to the needs of
education and ‘less onerous’ to public school teachers. ACT is the
sole and exclusive negotiating agent for public school teachers in
NCR.
“Even prior to this memo,
teachers have been coming to school regularly to print, retrieve,
and distribute moduels, to prepare their schools for its eventual
re-opening, to attend meetings, among others. Teachers have been
showing up to respond to the actual needs of education in the midst
of the pandemic, despite little to no support from DepEd and the
Duterte admin. We have gone above and beyond to ensure learning
continuity amid the health and socio-economic crises, often
shouldering the massive burden of the state’s duty to the youth.
It’s high time that DepEd officials listen to our demands,”
concluded Quetua.