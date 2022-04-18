3 roads declared as national roads under Samar I

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

April 18, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Three (3) roads under the jurisdiction of Samar I has been converted to national roads this year through Memorandum Order No. 42 pursuant to the provision of Executive Order No. 124.

Calbayog City Coastal Road, Rueda Extension Road and Capoocan-Dagum Diversion Road are now considered as national roads that can expect more funds for its maintenance. These roads are still on its ongoing construction through a Multi-Year Contractual Authorities (MYCA) funding.

The coastal road will offer an alternate route since it is situated alongside the main road in the city proper while Rueda Extension is another way to veer away from the city traffic and will exit to the Calbayog Diversion road in Barangay Rizal. On the other hand, Capoocan-Dagum will help the building traffic jam that starts in Barangay Matobato as an alternative way for those going in and out of the city proper.