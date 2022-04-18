3 roads declared
as national roads under Samar I
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
April 18, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY –
Three (3) roads under the jurisdiction of Samar I has been converted
to national roads this year through Memorandum Order No. 42 pursuant
to the provision of Executive Order No. 124.
Calbayog City Coastal
Road, Rueda Extension Road and Capoocan-Dagum Diversion Road are now
considered as national roads that can expect more funds for its
maintenance. These roads are still on its ongoing construction
through a Multi-Year Contractual Authorities (MYCA) funding.
The coastal road will
offer an alternate route since it is situated alongside the main
road in the city proper while Rueda Extension is another way to veer
away from the city traffic and will exit to the Calbayog Diversion
road in Barangay Rizal. On the other hand, Capoocan-Dagum will help
the building traffic jam that starts in Barangay Matobato as an
alternative way for those going in and out of the city proper.
These roads will offer
better economic opportunities in Calbayog City once completed. The
City proper is still experiencing heavy traffic bottleneck despite
the existence of Calbayog Diversion road as one of its alternate
main road for heavy vehicles, buses and other motorists coming from
Luzon going to the Southern part of the country or vice versa.