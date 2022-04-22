Sigo Bridge constructed for passing motorists

By ROMELLA LALAINE A. GUARDE

April 22, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office constructed a bridge situated in Brgy. Sigo, Calbayog City. The said project has a revised contract amount of P11,146,107.58 million under the “Tulay ng Pangulo Para sa Kaunlarang Pang-Agraryo (TPKP)”.

The Sigo Bridge has a total length of 28.80 meters and a width of 10 meters. It is a double-laned bridge and a small riprap was likewise constructed on the side of the bridge where part of the soil foundation is susceptible to erosion.

Initially, a box culvert was built for easy flow of huge amounts of water, and at the same time, it was used as a passage for vehicles. However, due to continuous scouring from flowing of water, it has caused damage to the structure which prompted the DPWH-Samar I to build a bridge instead.