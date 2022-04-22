Sigo Bridge
constructed for passing motorists
By
ROMELLA LALAINE A. GUARDE
April 22, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office constructed a bridge
situated in Brgy. Sigo, Calbayog City. The said project has a
revised contract amount of P11,146,107.58 million under the “Tulay
ng Pangulo Para sa Kaunlarang Pang-Agraryo (TPKP)”.
The Sigo Bridge has a
total length of 28.80 meters and a width of 10 meters. It is a
double-laned bridge and a small riprap was likewise constructed on
the side of the bridge where part of the soil foundation is
susceptible to erosion.
Initially, a box culvert
was built for easy flow of huge amounts of water, and at the same
time, it was used as a passage for vehicles. However, due to
continuous scouring from flowing of water, it has caused damage to
the structure which prompted the DPWH-Samar I to build a bridge
instead.
A bridge is usually
constructed over a physical obstacle such as a body of water to
provide crossing over that obstacle. As a system for transportation,
a bridge is built to be strong enough to safely support its own
weight as well as the weight of both public and private vehicles
traversing thereto.