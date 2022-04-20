Investing to make
a difference
By
JAIME ARISTOTLE B. ALIP, PhD
April 20, 2022
The annual inflation rate
in the Philippines rose to 4.0% in March from 3.0% in February. The
increase in the prices of goods is at an all-time high as Russia’s
attack on Ukraine sent oil and commodity prices soaring worldwide.
In an environment where inflation risks are high, oil prices are
surging and current macroeconomic forecasts paint a challenging
picture, there is a popular Filipino proverb or salawikain that
comes to mind:
“Kapag may itinanim, may
aanihin.”
This gem of folk wisdom
literally translates to “if you plant, you will harvest something,”
but it actually means “your future will be the result of the effort
you put in today.” Its message is the same as that of the classic
Filipino tale, Si Langgam at Si Tipaklong, where the ant stacked up
grains in anticipation of the rainy days while the happy-go-lucky
grasshopper danced the day away. Unlike the frugal and industrious
langgam, the tipaklong suffered when the rains came.
The question now is this:
do we want to become ants or grasshoppers?
These uncertain times
demand that we prepare for the rainy days. We need to be like the
ant and allocate a portion of our present income for future needs,
like the education of our children, sickness or emergencies, and
even retirement, as there will definitely come a time that we will
grow old and can no longer work.
Aside from savings, we can
also make sound investments. While many Filipinos believe that the
only way to make money is by working for it (either by being paid
for one’s labors or by running a business), there is another way: by
making your money work for you. This entails investing your money so
that it earns more money.
Investments,
Benefits and Risks
According to the Bangko
Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) 2019 financial inclusion survey, only 25%
of Filipinos have some sort of investment. An investment is an asset
purchased with the hope that it will generate income or appreciate
in the future. You invest when you buy an asset and sell it later,
when its value has increased. You also invest when you put your
money in ventures that earn interest over time. There are two key
factors: time and appreciation. When you invest, you open up
multiple income streams. You get something extra, aside from what
you earn from work or business. It allows you to meet your financial
goals faster. It also helps build wealth, because over time, you
accumulate assets that increase your net worth.
Risk, of course, is part
of investing. There is the risk of capital loss. There is also the
risk of not meeting your expected returns. Knowing that there are
risks should not stop you from looking into investment
opportunities. Instead, you should learn and find the best ways to
manage them.
Investment
for Beginners
There is a wide range of
investment opportunities available for beginners. Investment
decisions are based on one’s goals (short, medium, or long-term) or
risk appetite (conservative or aggressive). There are many options,
but a beginning investor may look into:
• PAG-IBIG and SSS
Investment Programs - The BSP financial inclusion survey shows that
SSS (88%) and Pag-IBIG Fund (52%) are the most common types of
investments for Filipinos. The SSS PESO Fund starts for as low as
P1,000, while the Modified Pag-IBIG II starts for as low as P500,
making them one of the cheapest investments for beginners.
• Stock Market – When you
buy stocks, you buy shares in a company, giving you the right to a
portion of the company’s value and income. Stock investments have
high income potential. They are also considered to be the riskiest,
thus, suited for aggressive investors. One needs to monitor business
developments to invest and learn when is the best time to buy and
sell stocks.
• Bonds and Mutual Funds –
The risk-averse can try investing in bonds, which are debt
obligations issued by companies. Bonds are low-risk but low-profit
investments, paying a set amount over a certain period of time.
Mutual funds are pooled from different investors and invested in
various assets by professional fund managers.
• Variable Life Insurance
- These are combined life insurance and investment products that are
ideal for first-time investors.
Investing
for Social Inclusion
The options above are
commercial investment opportunities. There is another path which a
beginning investor may consider. It is called microfinance, which is
distinguished from traditional finance because of its social
dimension. Microfinance is a form of impact investing. It caters to
the poor and marginalized sectors, making sure that those who do not
have access to banks would have access to much-needed financial
services. Aside from the financial gain, microfinance measures the
social impact of its performance.
Microfinance Institutions
(MFIs) provide loans, savings, micro-insurance and related products
to low-income groups, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises
(MSMEs). This is important, particularly in the Philippines, where 7
out of 10 adults are financially excluded. Thus, MFIs are crucial to
the BSP’ National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI), which
outlines a financial landscape with 4,450 microfinance
non-government organizations and 23 mutual benefit associations
targeting the unserved and underserved: the poor, the unemployed,
MSMEs, and the informal workers, especially those living in rural
areas and far-flung communities.
A beginning investor may
look into MFIs as an opportunity not just to earn money, but to help
others. MFIs, after all, enable income-generating activities that
help people to break out of poverty. They are regulated by the
government, with adequate safeguards imposed for the public’s
protection. Let us look at CARD MRI, for instance. This is one of
the biggest microfinance groups in the Philippines, with 7.9 million
clients and 3,391 offices nationwide. It has a loan portfolio of
P33.4 billion, with savings or capital build-up of 32.7 billion. It
has more than 76 billion in assets, with a financial
self-sufficiency ratio of 118%. CARD has maintained a loan repayment
rate of 95.73% even at the height of the COVID pandemic.
Social impact investor and
worldwide cooperative Oikocredit is also a case in point. For 46
years now, Oikocredit has been funding organizations that promote
financial inclusion, agriculture and renewable energy. It provides
loans, equity investments and capacity-building support to enable
people on low incomes in Africa, Asia, and Latin America to
sustainably improve their living standards. Oikocredit has financed
563 partners, with total outstanding capital of €845 million in
2021. Its partners served 32.2 million individuals and 770,000 SMEs.
The network bolstered agriculture by assisting 542,000 farmers; it
also provided 68,000 households with clean energy. Private and
institutional investors can invest in Oikocredit via its network of
support associations. One of the world’s largest financiers of the
microfinance sector, Oikocredit has been financing partners in the
Philippines since 1983.
Apart from the financial
returns, microfinance also offers diversification benefits that are
important in the current environment of slowing economic momentum.
You can put your money in any BSP-registered MFI and watch it make a
difference in the lives of others. CARD, for example, provides
microfinance loans for household expenses, housing, education, and
microinsurance. It helps micro-entrepreneurs by providing business
loans as small as P1,000. Just imagine the multiplier effect of your
investment on the lives of these people! Investment returns are
good, yes, but at the end of the day, it is about human beings,
about individual stories, and about families. Impact investing,
after all, is really about the transformative power of hope.
By investing to make a
difference, not only are you making your money work for you; you are
making it work to help others and to build a better world. As
businessman and author Robert Kiyosaki once said, “It’s not how much
money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for
you, and how many generations you keep it for.”