DTI works on
ENDEC, B&V to build RE-enabled hyperscale data centers in PH
By
DTI-IDTPG-Bureau of
International Trade Relations
April 20, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC –
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez pursued
investors that will build hyperscale data centers, with the
corresponding renewable energy generation projects that should
provide for their power requirements. This was discussed mainly
during a meeting with executives from ENDECGROUP Inc. and Black and
Veatch (B&V) on 18 April 2022.
The trade chief cited the
Duterte administration’s major economic reforms and investment
promotion activities on high-tech-oriented projects. “Among our
priority sectors include those that promote Regional Equity, Digital
Infrastructure and Skills Development, and Climate Adaptation, which
can potentially be categorized under Tier III of the Strategic
Investment Priority Plan (SIPP).
Building more data centers
supports our strategy to build the country’s digital infrastructure
needed for the hyperscalers in this age of growing e-commerce and
internet and social media use,” Secretary Lopez said.
“The setting-up of
renewable energy projects would also benefit from the recent policy
move to allow greater foreign equity participation in renewable
energy projects. DTI-BOI team has also been pushing for more green
metals processing activities or the further processing of nickel,
copper and cobalt as new efficient minerals for batteries and
battery energy storage for clean energy systems,” the Trade
Secretary added.
The National Economic and
Development Authority (NEDA) has also been pursuing digital
transformation as a means to sustain the recovery and enhance the
resiliency of the country in 2022 and into the next administration.
During the same meeting, NEDA Undersecretary Rose Edillon
highlighted digital transformation as one of the priorities of the
Task Group on Recovery and one of the focuses of the updated
Philippine Development Plan (PDP).
During the meeting, the
trade chief likewise mentioned the Philippine Skills Framework (PSF)
initiative, which will ensure capacity building and availability of
skills in digital technology, and the Center for AI Research, which
will encourage more innovation in these new industries.
“These, we see, will
further grow the Philippine economy by nurturing higher-value
economic activities, bringing in more investments, jobs, and income
– which would further fuel consumption spending, as well as attract
more investments and expansion activities,” Secretary Lopez added.
For his part, B&V
Executive Director Mr. Martin Travers took note of the Philippine
policies on electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, and data
centers which align with the priorities and strategic direction of
the US firm. B&V is among the top 10 employee-owned companies in the
US, with experience in deploying a network of EV charging stations.
It is also among the top data center developers in the world and a
leader in climate-friendly data centers.
Meanwhile, ENDECGROUP
Chairman and CEO Mr. Bill Johnson highlighted the country’s
strategic location in the Asia Pacific region, existing
infrastructure in telecommunications and submarine cables, strong
business process outsourcing (BPO) hub, and ability to develop
renewable energy to power data infrastructure as some of the reasons
for considering the Philippines as an ideal location for their
investments.
“With the sound economic
policies and reforms already set in place, we are confident and
optimistic that the next leaders in government will be able to build
upon the successes and continue the gains of the Duterte
administration,” Secretary Lopez said.
Last 4 April, ENDEC
together with its US partner, Diode Ventures LCC, met with Board of
Investments (BOI) Managing Head and Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo
to discuss further its serious and substantial business plans in the
Philippines. In the same meeting, ENDEC CEO Mr. William Johnson
recognized BOI’s efficiency in assisting the group in moving forward
with their business plans in the Philippines.
DTI, ENDEC, and B&V are
committed to working together in accelerating this project.