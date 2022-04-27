NMP Tacloban reoffers PDC trainings

By National Maritime Polytechnic

April 27, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the only government-owned and operated maritime training and research institution in the country, has reoffered the Professional Development Courses (PDC) in its main office at Brgy. Cabalawan, Tacloban City, commencing with IMO Model Course 6.09 or the Training Course for Instructors and Assessors. This training is the first PDC training offered this year here in Tacloban which will run from 25 April-4 May 2022, with a total of 12 enrolled trainees.

The IMO MC 6.09 is a 10-day course for seafarers/non-seafarers who intends to acquire the necessary knowledge and proficiency to teach in the maritime education in accordance to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), 1978, as amended.

During the opening program conducted to formally start the said training, Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod emphasized in his message the importance of the course in enhancing the skills of trainers, as a vital factor in the effective delivery of trainings, thus producing competent Filipino seafarers. He also stressed the many challenges the institution faced just to sustain its operations especially the conduct of trainings amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the disease outbreak, NMP’s training courses were halted along with the offerings of the PDC courses both its main office in Tacloban and in NMP Manila. With the approved post ECQ Protocols of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) NMP was able to revive back its trainings. However, in accordance with the protocols imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Local Government Units, class intakes were reduced to 50% and accommodated clients only from within Region VIII. This affected the operation of the PDC’s since most takers of the said course are from outside the region. Hence, PDC courses were conducted offsite and in NMP Manila office only.