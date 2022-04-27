NMP Tacloban
reoffers PDC trainings
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
April 27, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the only government-owned and
operated maritime training and research institution in the country,
has reoffered the Professional Development Courses (PDC) in its main
office at Brgy. Cabalawan, Tacloban City, commencing with IMO Model
Course 6.09 or the Training Course for Instructors and Assessors.
This training is the first PDC training offered this year here in
Tacloban which will run from 25 April-4 May 2022, with a total of 12
enrolled trainees.
The IMO MC 6.09 is a
10-day course for seafarers/non-seafarers who intends to acquire the
necessary knowledge and proficiency to teach in the maritime
education in accordance to the International Convention on Standards
of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW),
1978, as amended.
During the opening program
conducted to formally start the said training, Executive Director
Joel B. Maglunsod emphasized in his message the importance of the
course in enhancing the skills of trainers, as a vital factor in the
effective delivery of trainings, thus producing competent Filipino
seafarers. He also stressed the many challenges the institution
faced just to sustain its operations especially the conduct of
trainings amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the disease
outbreak, NMP’s training courses were halted along with the
offerings of the PDC courses both its main office in Tacloban and in
NMP Manila. With the approved post ECQ Protocols of the Maritime
Industry Authority (MARINA) NMP was able to revive back its
trainings. However, in accordance with the protocols imposed by the
Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging
Infectious Diseases and the Local Government Units, class intakes
were reduced to 50% and accommodated clients only from within Region
VIII. This affected the operation of the PDC’s since most takers of
the said course are from outside the region. Hence, PDC courses were
conducted offsite and in NMP Manila office only.
The PDC is one of flagship
trainings of the agency and NMP is also the pioneering institution
to offer IMO Model courses. It was developed to provide the maritime
industry a pool of competent trainers equipped with appropriate
approach and discipline in the delivery of training courses, which,
in effect will enhance the skills and capabilities of the Filipino
Seafarers.