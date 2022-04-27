The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Never doubt God’s love for us

Sigo Bridge constructed for passing motorists

DTI works on ENDEC, B&V to build RE-enabled hyperscale data centers in PH

Investing to make a difference

NMP’s JICA funded projects undergoes ex-post evaluation

NCR teachers say school internet not strong enough to host their classes

3 roads declared as national roads under Samar I

Eastern Visayas’ year-on-year total trade drops by -22.25% in December 2021

 
GSat Eloading Service

 

 

NMP Tacloban reoffers PDC trainings

NMP PDC training

By National Maritime Polytechnic
April 27, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the only government-owned and operated maritime training and research institution in the country, has reoffered the Professional Development Courses (PDC) in its main office at Brgy. Cabalawan, Tacloban City, commencing with IMO Model Course 6.09 or the Training Course for Instructors and Assessors. This training is the first PDC training offered this year here in Tacloban which will run from 25 April-4 May 2022, with a total of 12 enrolled trainees.

The IMO MC 6.09 is a 10-day course for seafarers/non-seafarers who intends to acquire the necessary knowledge and proficiency to teach in the maritime education in accordance to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), 1978, as amended.

During the opening program conducted to formally start the said training, Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod emphasized in his message the importance of the course in enhancing the skills of trainers, as a vital factor in the effective delivery of trainings, thus producing competent Filipino seafarers. He also stressed the many challenges the institution faced just to sustain its operations especially the conduct of trainings amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the disease outbreak, NMP’s training courses were halted along with the offerings of the PDC courses both its main office in Tacloban and in NMP Manila. With the approved post ECQ Protocols of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) NMP was able to revive back its trainings. However, in accordance with the protocols imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Local Government Units, class intakes were reduced to 50% and accommodated clients only from within Region VIII. This affected the operation of the PDC’s since most takers of the said course are from outside the region. Hence, PDC courses were conducted offsite and in NMP Manila office only.

The PDC is one of flagship trainings of the agency and NMP is also the pioneering institution to offer IMO Model courses. It was developed to provide the maritime industry a pool of competent trainers equipped with appropriate approach and discipline in the delivery of training courses, which, in effect will enhance the skills and capabilities of the Filipino Seafarers.

 

 