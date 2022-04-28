DENR, LBP, ROD renew support for DAR

DENR, LBP, ROD
Press Release
April 28, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Regional Director Atty. Robert Anthony Yu thanked the officials from
the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Land
Bank of the Philippines-Agrarian Operation Center (LBP-AOC) and the
Registry of Deeds (ROD) after they expressed renewal of support to
DAR’s attainment of its targets in Eastern Visayas this year.
The three government
offices play vital roles in DAR’s accomplishment of targets in the
Land Acquisition and Distribution (LAD) component of the
Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).
Engr. Ramon Unay, Head of
DENR’s Surveys and Mapping Division, together with Manager Fiel
Pedrosa of the LBP-AOC, and all the Registrars of the different RODs
in Eastern Visayas expressed their continued support to the smooth
and speedy implementation of CARP in the region during the
Synchronized Planning and Problem-Solving Session organized by DAR.
All the officials from the
said line agencies signed the Pledge of Support for DAR Eastern
Visayas following targets for 2022: Land Survey, 796.0513 hectares;
Land Valuation, 117 landholdings covering 867.8535 hectares; and
Registration of Emancipation Patents and/or Certificates of Land
Ownership Award (EP/CLOA), 1,526.9917 hectares.
Atty. Yu clarified that
these are just under DAR’s regular targets. There is another set of
targets under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual
Title (SPLIT), a special project of the agency which seeks to
parcelize collective CLOAs previously distributed by the DAR into
individual title.
The line agencies and the
DAR had lengthy discussions and exchanged views regarding their
problems, issues and concerns arising from the implementation of
CARP, even resolving problems on land valuation and registration of
more than 29 hectares of landholdings.
With the full support of
the three line agencies, Atty. Yu anticipates a 100 percent
accomplishment for Eastern Visayas by the end of the year.