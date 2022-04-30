BJMP, Samar
agrarian beneficiaries sign marketing agreement
|
The
Hilaba Farmers Association based in Marabut, Samar and the
Tacloban City Jail Male Dorm sign a marketing agreement under
the Department of Agrarian Reform’s (DAR’s) Enhanced Partnership
Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) program.
(Jose Alsmith L.
Soria)
Press Release
April 30, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – A
farmer organization based in Marabut, Samar thanked the Department
of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for introducing them to institutional
buyers as steady markets for their products.
Hipolito Maligmat,
Chairman of the Hilaba Farmers Association (HFA), was so happy to
tie-up with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP),
specifically the Tacloban City Jail Male Dorm, as a sure market for
their fresh eggs.
Earlier this month,
Maligmat and Jail Chief Inspector Bernardino Edgar Camus signed a
marketing agreement where HFA will be the jail’s supplier of fresh
eggs for the consumption of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).
The signing was held at
the Tacloban City Jail Male Dorm. It was witnessed by Melecia Ong,
Chief of the Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Development
Sustainability Program (ARBDSP) Division of the DAR Regional office
8 and SJO3 Ferdinand Ordovez, Chief Operations Officer of the
Tacloban City Jail Male Dorm.
Maligmat and Camus agreed
that HFA will deliver no less than 24 trays of fresh eggs every
month to the said facility and will be paid based on the prevailing
market price.
Camus commented, “We hope
this will continue so we can help the farmers, while for the Bureau,
we can buy cheaper and nutritious food for our PDLs.”
The tie-up was facilitated
by Salfie Macalde and James Albia of DAR Samar Provincial Office
under the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP)
program.
HFA is one of the agrarian
reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) being assisted by DAR.
According to Maligmat,
“Aside from fresh eggs, our organization has sufficient supply of
other farm commodities, the most popular of which is lettuce.”