The praises of
womanhood
By
LANCE ENAD,
April 30, 2022
Dietrich Von Hildebrand, a
Christian philosopher, once explained that by nature women are
superior to men. They are more gentle, they are more sweet, they are
more beautiful, they have more charm etc. The only area perhaps in
which men are more right than women is that men love women while
women love men.
Such praises to women have
been sung by the wise, since philosophy has begun. Admittedly, there
are those who degrade womanhood. Nonetheless, it is interesting to
note that virtues -the paragon of moral perfection- are portrayed by
women.
The four cardinal virtues
of Prudence, Temperance, Justice, and Fortitude are portrayed by
women. Even Severinus Boethius expresses most eloquently his
adoration to wisdom in person: Lady Philosophy.
The wise have always
adored women. And if women are indeed better, the failure to adore
them would be unwise.
After all, who else can be
mothers but women? Who else can be wives but women? Who else can be
daughters but women? Whose was the face that could launch a thousand
ships but that of a woman? Who else can have men at their fingertips
but women? Who else did God choose to be his Mother but a woman.
Edith Stein, a
Philosopher, Student of Edmund Husserl, and contemporary of
Hildebrand explained that the Woman is better. “Women,” she said,
“understand not only with the intellect but also with the heart.”
“Women naturally seek,” she continues, “to embrace what is living,
personal, integral.” Most beautifully, she explains that “To heal,
watch over, protect, nourish, and favor growth is her natural
maternal desire” because “The soul of a woman is fashioned as a
shelter in which other souls may unfold.”
It seems, therefore, to be
a great absurdity for some who pose under the guise of
pseudo-intellectualism to hiss at women who prefer to be mothers,
who prefer to be a wife, who prefer to perfect their womanhood in
such noble a state. Women, they say, must have a career, must have
glittering achievements. Women must not only be house wives, must
not only be mothers, must not be homemakers because these, they say,
degrade her womanhood. In short, to them, unless a woman is like a
man, she does not have a life worth living. This is tragic
considering how they think that to be fulfilled woman must be like a
man.
It is interesting to note
that the same pseudo-intellectuals hold it as unquestionable and
absolute dogmatic truth that all the evils of the world are caused
by the patriarchy. They further say that all evil actions are in
substance misogyny. This they hold with religious assent and
unquestioning faith.
How can it be, as these
insist, that having a full time career, no time for family, no time
to personally raise their children be more ontologically valuable
for a woman that being a mother who raises and looks after the
children -the future citizens of the earth and of heaven-? How is
the task of raising up great men and women of virtue so demeaning
and so worthless compared to working for a company, to working for
some corporation? How can one say that being a mother and wife is so
demeaning when studies have shown that a great majority of those who
have problems in adulthood are those who did not have good family
lives as children?
How can these be demeaning
when these are the most perfect exercise of the characteristics
endowed on a woman’s soul? “Woman,” says Edith Stein “naturally
seeks to embrace that which is living, personal, and whole. To
cherish, guard, protect, nourish and advance growth is her natural,
maternal yearning.”
And that women in top
positions is not an issue here. One cannot but admire Margaret
Thatcher who stirred Britain so well, or Catherine the great who
reformed Russia, or Olga of Kiev who ruled a kingdom, or Teresa of
Avila or Catherine of Sienna who reformed the Church. But let no one
tell mothers, wives, and daughters that they do not have a life
worth living simply because they chose a more domestic life.
Thus, Edith Stein
beautifully puts it: “Each woman who lives in the light of eternity
can fulfill her vocation, no matter if it is in marriage, in a
religious order, or in a worldly profession.”
Let us keep these in our
minds in this month of May, the month of the greatest woman who ever
lived and will ever live.