DTI Chief: US IT
firm eyeing high-value BPO presence in PH
By
DTI-OSEC-Public
Relations Unit
May 2, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC –
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez met
with Mphasis Corporations’ CEO Nitin Rakesh and Industry Solutions
Group SVP & Global Head Indranil Roy on 22 April 2022 to discuss the
company’s plans to have its first business process outsourcing (BPO)
presence in the Philippines.
The US information
technology (IT) company expressed interest in the Philippines as a
major investment location for their high-value services with an
initial headcount of 1,500 - 2,000 IT-Call Center Jobs.
“Our country is increasing
its capacity to become a global player in IT-enabled services
through the provision of analytical and AI skills development,
competitive enabling environment, and cost efficiencies. This,
thereby, ensures that investors can profitably serve international
and fast-growing regional markets,” Sec. Lopez said.
Meanwhile, Mphasis’ Mr.
Roy disclosed that a number of their clients, which are major
American banks and insurance companies, have advised them to look
into the Philippines for their BPM operations highlighting their
preference for the Filipino brand of service and skill sets.
As Mphasis prides itself
as being known in the industry as a client-centric organization,
they are bent to accommodate clients’ wishes such as setting-up
operations in the Philippines. The company provides IT services to
banking and finance, healthcare, telecommunication, logistics and
other high-tech industries. They employ around 40,000 employees
across the globe such as IT-BPO facilities in India, Mexico, Taiwan,
Costa Rica, Germany, and UK. Mphasis is a subsidiary of the New York
-based financial giant Blackstone Group.
Secretary Lopez also noted
that despite the challenges, the IT-Business Process Management (BPM)
sector did not lay off workers during the pandemic. He mentioned how
resources would not be a problem as the country has a workforce of
49 million, generates 800,000 graduates annually, with 30% coming
from the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)
field.
Joining them in the
discussion, Board of Investments (BOI) Managing Head and
Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo mentioned that BOI has an MOU with
the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and can also link Mphasis
with various education institutions for curriculum customization and
talent development. He added that another resource that they can tap
into is the returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have an
advantage in terms of experience with their new knowledge and skills
acquired from their respective countries. Lastly, USec Rodolfo
expounded on the advantages of the Corporate Recovery and Tax
Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act.
The Philippine Information
Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry has
contributed a total of USD26.7 billion and USD23.8 billion in
service exports in 2020. The Philippines gained 13% of the global
market share and is serving North America, APAC, and EU Markets. The
industry has contributed 1.3 million direct jobs and 4.5 million
jobs with more than 700 BPO companies in the country. The startup
ecosystem in the country also has a strong potential to flourish
with around 500 start-ups businesses.
“Our continued efforts to
upskill our workforce and liberalize our industries through major
economic reforms under President Duterte’s guidance and leadership,
partnered with our strong economic fundamentals, have proven our
capability to position the Philippines as an ideal investment hub in
Southeast Asia. We look forward to how the next generation of
leaders can further build on these successes,” Sec. Lopez said.