Chiz urges
college students in private schools to get subsidy
Press Release
May 6, 2022
SORSOGON CITY –
Senatorial aspirant and Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero is urging
college students to avail of the tertiary education subsidy (TES)
which gives around P60,000 tuition subsidy and allowances to those
enrolled in private colleges and universities.
He said this provision in
Republic Act 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary
Education Act has not been well promoted and therefore not accessed
by its intended beneficiaries.
“Merong probisyon ang
batas na yan na TES – Tertiary Education Subsidy – ibig sabihin
hindi lang limitado sa nag-aaral sa state universities and colleges
ang libre. Kung nag-aaral ka sa isang private university, pwede kang
mag-apply para sa TES Scholarship kung saan nagbibigay sila ng
P60,000 pang-tuition fee mo plus allowances pa,” said Escudero, a
staunch supporter of free education when he was a senator.
He said this was in
recognition of the fact that not all courses are available in state
universities and colleges (SUCs) and that not all municipalities
have SUCs so some students are compelled to study in private
schools, despite the heavy financial burden.
“Gusto namin ipakita at
patunayan na hindi lang pang-mayaman ang mga private universities
and colleges. Dapat may oportunidad din ang bawat Pilipino kahit
hindi ipinanganak na mayaman na makapag-aral sa mga unibersidad na
yan,” said Escudero.
He said students should
first make sure that their schools are accredited by the Commission
on Higher Education (CHED) so they can apply with the CHED for the
subsidy and allowance under the TES. He pointed out that the TES
does not have a grade requirement.
“Hindi namin inilagay iyon
basta pumapasa ka. Huwag ka namang bumagsak. Hindi kinakailangan
maging honor, ang importante pumasa at makapagtapos sa kolehiyo,” he
said.
In 2019, only 33% of
Filipinos, or 3 out of 10 were enrolled in higher education
institutions, much lower than Thailand’s 43% and Malaysia’s 44%,
according to CHED. In 2010, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)
found that only 36.3% of Filipinos 17 to 24 years old had
post-secondary and college education.
Escudero, former chair of
the Senate Committee on Education, said the TES was meant to support
college students, whether in public or private schools.
“Titingnan ng CHED ‘yung
kalagayan economically ng pamilya niyo para malaman kung magkano,
sakto ba ang ibibigay na tulong para makapag-aral at makapagtapos ka
sa ano mang kursong pinili mo sa isang pribadong eskwelahan,”
Escudero said.