Chiz urges college students in private schools to get subsidy

May 6, 2022

SORSOGON CITY – Senatorial aspirant and Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero is urging college students to avail of the tertiary education subsidy (TES) which gives around P60,000 tuition subsidy and allowances to those enrolled in private colleges and universities.

He said this provision in Republic Act 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act has not been well promoted and therefore not accessed by its intended beneficiaries.

“Merong probisyon ang batas na yan na TES – Tertiary Education Subsidy – ibig sabihin hindi lang limitado sa nag-aaral sa state universities and colleges ang libre. Kung nag-aaral ka sa isang private university, pwede kang mag-apply para sa TES Scholarship kung saan nagbibigay sila ng P60,000 pang-tuition fee mo plus allowances pa,” said Escudero, a staunch supporter of free education when he was a senator.

He said this was in recognition of the fact that not all courses are available in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and that not all municipalities have SUCs so some students are compelled to study in private schools, despite the heavy financial burden.

“Gusto namin ipakita at patunayan na hindi lang pang-mayaman ang mga private universities and colleges. Dapat may oportunidad din ang bawat Pilipino kahit hindi ipinanganak na mayaman na makapag-aral sa mga unibersidad na yan,” said Escudero.

He said students should first make sure that their schools are accredited by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) so they can apply with the CHED for the subsidy and allowance under the TES. He pointed out that the TES does not have a grade requirement.

“Hindi namin inilagay iyon basta pumapasa ka. Huwag ka namang bumagsak. Hindi kinakailangan maging honor, ang importante pumasa at makapagtapos sa kolehiyo,” he said.

In 2019, only 33% of Filipinos, or 3 out of 10 were enrolled in higher education institutions, much lower than Thailand’s 43% and Malaysia’s 44%, according to CHED. In 2010, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) found that only 36.3% of Filipinos 17 to 24 years old had post-secondary and college education.

Escudero, former chair of the Senate Committee on Education, said the TES was meant to support college students, whether in public or private schools.