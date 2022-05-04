National Library of the Philippines promotes establishment of Peace Corners in libraries

Press Release

May 4, 2022

MANILA – On April 25, 2022, the National Library of the Philippines (NLP), through the Public Libraries Division, held its comprehensive free blended training entitled “Significant Role of Libraries in the Establishment of Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions” at the NLP Auditorium. With the theme “Aklatan Pangkapayapaan", it was held in partnership with the Philippine branch of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace organization associated with the UN ECOSOC and the UN DGC.

The training was attended by over 500 participants onsite and online, including private and public library staff, school librarians, educators, and peace advocates. The training provided learning opportunities about institutionalizing peace in the Philippines and the importance of establishing peace corners in the libraries nationwide.

Commissioner Dr. Ronald L. Adamat of CHED said, “Our libraries shall give prominent places those books and publications about peace where readers could easily access and get their hands. By doing this, our libraries can be of big help to the work of promoting peace to the reading public.”

Regarding the role of libraries in line with the UN SDG 16 - Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, Justice Raoul Victorino said, “In Ukraine, the libraries continue to remain open despite the continuing Russian invasion. Ukraine’s libraries are offering bomb shelters and classes are resumed inside the libraries. These heroic stories continue to prove that libraries are our best home for the future.”

Mr. Cissette B. Ricardo of Parañaque City Public Library, talked about “Library and Peace” where he shared his experience of having a partnership with HWPL. The first peace corner was established in Paranaque City Public Library and its inauguration was held on February 15, 2019. He said that through the peace corner, the students coming in and out were able to learn and appreciate peace initiatives. He also encouraged all libraries to sign a partnership with HWPL to receive peace-related materials and also put up a peace corner to spread awareness, especially among the students and learners.

Mr. John Rommel Garces, Chief Branch Manager of HWPL Philippines, highlighted the importance of establishing a peace corner in the library, as well as HWPL’s peace achievements in the Philippines.