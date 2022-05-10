Why it’s
difficult to believe in Christ
By Fr.
ROY CIMAGALA,
May 10, 2022
“HOW
long are you going to keep us in suspense? If you are the Christ,
tell us plainly.” (Jn 10,24)
Perhaps we too can ask the same question. In spite of what we
already know about Christ, we may still be harboring doubts as to
whether Christ is really the one he presents himself to be.
I believe the simple answer is that to believe in Christ requires
the grace of God. If we just rely on our human faculties, like our
intelligence and common sense, we would actually not go very far. At
a certain point, we would start to entertain doubts about who Christ
really is.
And that is also simply because Christ, while truly a man, is first
of all divine. He is a supernatural being. In fact, he is the
Supreme Being who has no beginning and no end. While we can know him
through his words and deeds as recorded in the gospel, he will
always remain a mystery still to us. He overwhelms our capacity to
know him.
With him, what we have to do is to believe first before we can start
to understand him more deeply. With him, we need to have faith first
before the operations of our intelligence and our other faculties do
their thing.
Thus, both St. Augustine and St. Anselm enunciated the proper way to
understand and believe in Christ. “Credo ut intellegam” (I believe
that I might understand) was what they were saying. They made an
appeal to follow first our faith before we start to use our
intelligence. Or better said, we have to make our reasoning be
inspired by our faith first.
We therefore have to see to it that we develop an operative faith.
Our faith should not remain only in the theoretical, intellectual
level. It has to be a functioning one, giving shape and direction in
our thoughts and intentions, our words and deeds. In fact, it should
shape our whole life.
The ideal is that we feel it immediately. Indeed, it should be like
an instinct such that whatever we think, say or do, or whenever we
have to react to something, it is our faith that should guide us.
We have to understand that it is our faith that gives us the global
picture of things, since it is God’s gift to us, a gratuitous
sharing of what God knows about himself and about the whole of
creation. It is meant for our own good, for us to live out our true
dignity as children of God.
It is a kind of knowledge that will lead us to our eternal life. It
will make us relate everything in our earthly life, both the good
and the bad, to this ultimate goal in life which is to be in heaven
with God, a state that is supernatural. But it is a divine gift that
we need to take care of. It is like a seed that has to grow until it
becomes a big tree and bears fruit.
For this, we really need to have a living contact with Christ who is
the fullness of God’s revelation to us. He is the substance, the
content and the spirit of our faith. So, the first thing that we
have to do is to look for him always whatever we may be thinking,
saying or doing. Never mind if we do not understand him fully. We
should just follow him!