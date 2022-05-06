85 HOTS in Labor Day Job fair in Eastern Visayas

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

May 6, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – A total of 85 jobseekers were hired-on-the spot (HOTS) out of the 1,081 applicants who registered in the Trabaho Negosyo Kabuhayan (TNK) Job and Business Fairs conducted in Tacloban and Ormoc on May 1, 2022.

Among the HOTS jobs were accounting staff, production crew, nurse, information technologist, cashier, HR staff, supervisor, management trainee, sales associate, utility worker and data encoder.

This year’s labor day celebration, with the theme, “Matatag na Manggagawa, Matatag na Bansa”, offered more than 3,000 local and overseas jobs from over 80 employers for the hopeful jobseekers of Eastern Visayas.

A simple yet meaningful program was held in Robinsons North Tacloban prior the most awaited job fair to commemorate the special day for the working class. It was graced with the presence of representatives from the labor and management representatives in the persons of Atty. Miguel T. Tezon and Mr. Eugene A. Tan, respectively.

Atty. Tezon, in his message, underscored tripartism as a key so that no sector will be left behind. “Wala dapat pro-work or pro-management, that’s why we have tripartite council so that lahat maisama at walang maiwan”, he said.

Mr. Tan, President of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Tacloban-Leyte Chapter, thanked the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for spearheading the conduct of face-to-face job fair.

“We recognize DOLE for this face-to-face TNK Job Fair program. After the long period of anxiety due to the pandemic, we badly need this kind of intervention to help our economy bounce back to recovery”, Mr. Tan said.

Meanwhile, Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena acknowledged all the government agencies and partner employers for their usual support. He likewise urged all jobseekers to be more patient and strategic in their journey towards employment.

“Maximize this job fair to your advantage and apply in as many employers as your qualifications merit. Like what the famous line says, the more entries you have, the more chances of winning”, said Jalbuena.

Also in attendance during the program was DTI Regional Director Celerina T. Bato, who as well delivered a message being DOLE’s partner in the conduct of TNK.

The DOLE-8 likewise awarded the program the regional winners of the 2022 Search for Best DOLE-Assisted Livelihood Projects for individual and group categories. Winners for individual category were Videography Project of Mr. Roy C. Valera from Balangkayan, Eastern Samar and Burger Vending Business of Mr. Jiwarren Lantape from Maasin City. The Egg Production of Lanawan Farmer’s Association (LAFA) in MacArthur, Leyte and Community Store of Cervantes Integrated Organic Farmers Association (CIOFA) from Catarman, Northern Samar dominated the group category.

Conducted simultaneous with the TNK job fair was the livelihood exhibit wherein different locally-produced items such as assorted native delicacies and woven banig were made available for the public.

Various government agencies such as SSS, Pag-ibig, PSA, DFA and Philhealth were also present during the celebration to offer frontline programs and services for the benefit and convenience of the jobseekers.

Some 146 jobseekers were tagged as Near Hires during the recently concluded job fairs and will undergo further interviews or examinations, depending on the hiring company’s requirement.