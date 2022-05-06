85 HOTS in Labor
Day Job fair in Eastern Visayas
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
May 6, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – A
total of 85 jobseekers were hired-on-the spot (HOTS) out of the
1,081 applicants who registered in the Trabaho Negosyo Kabuhayan (TNK)
Job and Business Fairs conducted in Tacloban and Ormoc on May 1,
2022.
Among the HOTS jobs were
accounting staff, production crew, nurse, information technologist,
cashier, HR staff, supervisor, management trainee, sales associate,
utility worker and data encoder.
This year’s labor day
celebration, with the theme, “Matatag na Manggagawa, Matatag na
Bansa”, offered more than 3,000 local and overseas jobs from over 80
employers for the hopeful jobseekers of Eastern Visayas.
A simple yet meaningful
program was held in Robinsons North Tacloban prior the most awaited
job fair to commemorate the special day for the working class. It
was graced with the presence of representatives from the labor and
management representatives in the persons of Atty. Miguel T. Tezon
and Mr. Eugene A. Tan, respectively.
Atty. Tezon, in his
message, underscored tripartism as a key so that no sector will be
left behind. “Wala dapat pro-work or pro-management, that’s why we
have tripartite council so that lahat maisama at walang maiwan”, he
said.
Mr. Tan, President of the
Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Tacloban-Leyte Chapter,
thanked the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for
spearheading the conduct of face-to-face job fair.
“We recognize DOLE for
this face-to-face TNK Job Fair program. After the long period of
anxiety due to the pandemic, we badly need this kind of intervention
to help our economy bounce back to recovery”, Mr. Tan said.
Meanwhile, Regional
Director Henry John S. Jalbuena acknowledged all the government
agencies and partner employers for their usual support. He likewise
urged all jobseekers to be more patient and strategic in their
journey towards employment.
“Maximize this job fair to
your advantage and apply in as many employers as your qualifications
merit. Like what the famous line says, the more entries you have,
the more chances of winning”, said Jalbuena.
Also in attendance during
the program was DTI Regional Director Celerina T. Bato, who as well
delivered a message being DOLE’s partner in the conduct of TNK.
The DOLE-8 likewise
awarded the program the regional winners of the 2022 Search for Best
DOLE-Assisted Livelihood Projects for individual and group
categories. Winners for individual category were Videography Project
of Mr. Roy C. Valera from Balangkayan, Eastern Samar and Burger
Vending Business of Mr. Jiwarren Lantape from Maasin City. The Egg
Production of Lanawan Farmer’s Association (LAFA) in MacArthur,
Leyte and Community Store of Cervantes Integrated Organic Farmers
Association (CIOFA) from Catarman, Northern Samar dominated the
group category.
Conducted simultaneous
with the TNK job fair was the livelihood exhibit wherein different
locally-produced items such as assorted native delicacies and woven
banig were made available for the public.
Various government
agencies such as SSS, Pag-ibig, PSA, DFA and Philhealth were also
present during the celebration to offer frontline programs and
services for the benefit and convenience of the jobseekers.
Some 146 jobseekers were
tagged as Near Hires during the recently concluded job fairs and
will undergo further interviews or examinations, depending on the
hiring company’s requirement.
Also present during the
celebration were DOLE-8 OIC-Assistant Regional Director Atty.
Cecilio I. Baleña, Police Colonel Edwin Portillo, National Maritime
Polytechnic Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod and other members
of the DOLE-Regional Coordinating Committee (RCC).