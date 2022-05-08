Passage of EVIDA
to make PH more attractive for hi-tech investments
By
DTI-Competitiveness and Innovation Group
May 8, 2022
MANILA – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) welcomes the enactment of
Republic Act No. 11697 otherwise known as the Electric Vehicle
Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which provides for a national
policy framework to develop the electric vehicle industry in the
Philippines.
Trade Secretary Ramon
Lopez expressed his gratitude to President Duterte and the lawmakers
for the passage of this very significant legislation.
“With EVIDA, the
Philippines is now in a stronger position to further attract hi-tech
investments and create high-value jobs in the country by taking
advantage of the ongoing global shift to EVs through strong national
policy support,” he said.
Secretary Lopez also
considers this measure a move towards lessening direct usage of oil
products in transport, thus, signifying reducing air and noise
pollution in urban areas. This will also reduce the transportation
sector’s direct dependence on oil, especially amidst rising fuel
prices affecting both businesses and consumers.
EVIDA aims to promote
innovation in the field of clean energy and sustainable
transportation while developing a sunrise industry in the country
and generating more employment. It sets clear policy directions for
the government to raise EV awareness, streamline regulations, boost
local demand that should attract EV production, and build a robust
EV charging infrastructure. The law also mandates the crafting of a
Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI),
which will be a national development plan for the EV industry to
accelerate the development, commercialization, and utilization of
EVs.
EVIDA will also serve as a
blueprint for a comprehensive and coordinated policy direction among
national government agencies in terms of promoting EV to ensure
investors’ confidence and attract EV-related investments.
As provided by the law,
the Board of Investments (BOI) is tasked to craft an Electric
Vehicle Incentive Strategy (EVIS) similar to the Comprehensive
Automotive Resurgence Strategy Program (CARS Program) which shall
provide fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to narrow the production
cost gap between EVs and traditional vehicles and achieve local EV
production targets by 2030.
DTI Competitiveness and
Innovation Group Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba emphasized the
importance of EVIDA for the Philippines amidst the rising
competition in ASEAN to attract EV manufacturing investments.
“The EVIS will allow the
government to provide competitive and industry-specific fiscal and
non-fiscal support to attract private sector investments in
strategic EV segments, especially manufacturing, which is a crucial
step in deepening our participation in the regional automotive value
chain”, she mentioned.
EVIDA is among DTI’s
priority legislative agenda for the 18th Congress. This, together
with the passage of other economic bills supported by DTI, will
strengthen the Philippine government’s efforts to accelerate
industrial recovery and enhance the country’s national
competitiveness.