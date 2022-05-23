NMP inks partnership with ESSU

By National Maritime Polytechnic

May 23, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – Signifying its commitment to help produce globally competitive seafarers, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), an ISO Certified government-owned maritime training and research center, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Eastern Samar State University (ESSU) on 18 May 2022 held at NMP Training Complex in Cabalawan.

To comply with the requirements of the Joint CHED-MARINA Memorandum Circular No. 1, series of 2019, Policies, Standards and Guidelines for the Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation (BSMT) and Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering Programs, ESSU, a Chartered State University in Borongan City, Eastern Samar, will be collaborating with NMP to avail of its training services, including the use of the facilities and equipment for the students BSMT, which ESSU intends to offer.

Present during the MOA signing were NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod together with Deputy Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan, ESSU President Dr. Andres C. Pagatpat, Jr., Campus Administrator Jared Harem Q. Celis, and other personnel of both parties.