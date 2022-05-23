The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DPWH-BDEO conducts inspection of Naval-Caibiran cross country road projects

ASEAN Economic Ministers form united position on trade issues

Built reservoirs supply water to residents of Matuguinao

Philippine Elections: A Past Revisited

SND Lorenzana lauds THE AFP JTF-Storm for the SAFE May 2022 polls in EV

Molding a brighter future

Why it’s difficult to believe in Christ

Massive blood donation drive by over 18,000 church members in South Korea

 
 

 

 

NMP inks partnership with ESSU

NMP-ESSU partnership

By National Maritime Polytechnic
May 23, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – Signifying its commitment to help produce globally competitive seafarers, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), an ISO Certified government-owned maritime training and research center, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Eastern Samar State University (ESSU) on 18 May 2022 held at NMP Training Complex in Cabalawan.

To comply with the requirements of the Joint CHED-MARINA Memorandum Circular No. 1, series of 2019, Policies, Standards and Guidelines for the Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation (BSMT) and Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering Programs, ESSU, a Chartered State University in Borongan City, Eastern Samar, will be collaborating with NMP to avail of its training services, including the use of the facilities and equipment for the students BSMT, which ESSU intends to offer.

Present during the MOA signing were NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod together with Deputy Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan, ESSU President Dr. Andres C. Pagatpat, Jr., Campus Administrator Jared Harem Q. Celis, and other personnel of both parties.

Prior to the MOA signing, a consultation between NMP and ESSU was conducted on 10 March 2022, where DED Macadawan and Capt. Chito A. Go, Head of the Curriculum Development Section (CDS) and Maritime Training Section (MTS) of NMP were invited to ESSU together with representatives from the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

 

 