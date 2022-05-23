NMP inks
partnership with ESSU
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
May 23, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Signifying its commitment to help produce globally competitive
seafarers, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), an ISO Certified
government-owned maritime training and research center, signed a
Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Eastern Samar State University (ESSU)
on 18 May 2022 held at NMP Training Complex in Cabalawan.
To comply with the
requirements of the Joint CHED-MARINA Memorandum Circular No. 1,
series of 2019, Policies, Standards and Guidelines for the Bachelor
of Science in Marine Transportation (BSMT) and Bachelor of Science
in Marine Engineering Programs, ESSU, a Chartered State University
in Borongan City, Eastern Samar, will be collaborating with NMP to
avail of its training services, including the use of the facilities
and equipment for the students BSMT, which ESSU intends to offer.
Present during the MOA
signing were NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod together with
Deputy Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan, ESSU President Dr.
Andres C. Pagatpat, Jr., Campus Administrator Jared Harem Q. Celis,
and other personnel of both parties.
Prior to the MOA signing,
a consultation between NMP and ESSU was conducted on 10 March 2022,
where DED Macadawan and Capt. Chito A. Go, Head of the Curriculum
Development Section (CDS) and Maritime Training Section (MTS) of NMP
were invited to ESSU together with representatives from the Maritime
Industry Authority (MARINA).