SND Lorenzana
lauds THE AFP JTF-Storm for the SAFE May 2022 polls in EV
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
May 14, 2022
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana
lauded and congratulated the members of the AFP JTF-Storm for
ensuring a Secure, Accurate, Fair, Elections (SAFE) National and
Local Elections 2022 in Eastern Visayas during his visit to the 8th
Infantry Division, Philippine Army on May 12, 2022.
Despite the threats posed
by the CPP-NPA-NDF of sabotaging and disenfranchising the polls in
Eastern Visayas, the security forces were able to thwart the attacks
and successfully perform its mandate for SAFE NLE 2022.
National Defense Secretary
Lorenzana recognized the vital role and commended the efforts of the
troops during the conduct of the polls.
“We (Department) foremost
give thanks and commendations to the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers”
Division for the Honest, Orderly, Peaceful Elections in Samar and
Leyte islands. Talagang maganda ang performance natin jointly with
AFP forces pati na ang pulis at coast gurad, sama-sama tayo. The
cooperation of the two security agencies in an inter-agency
engagement ay very good, tuwang-tuwa sa atin ang COMELEC nagtetext
ang mga Commissioner for the good result that we had in the
election,” Secretary Lorenzana said.
Meanwhile, JTF-Storm
Commander, Major General Edgardo De Leon expressed his appreciation
with the result of the elections in the region.
“I am happy sa resulta ng
election dito sa region 8 napatunayan na fair, ang objective, safe,
accurate fair election 2022. I think na-achieve natin ang purpose...malaki
ang efforts natin na pagdeter sa mga threats na gumawa ng kaguluhan,”
De Leon said.
De Leon added that based
on their inter-agency assessment, the May 9, 2022 election is the
most peaceful in Eastern Visayas due to the collaborative efforts of
the security forces in the region.
With the said
accomplishment, Secretary Lorenzana awarded the Election Streamer
Award for Election duties to 801st Brigade, 802nd Brigade, 803rd
Brigade, and the Tactical Operations Group (TOG) 8 of the Philippine
Air Force.
Moreover, Lorenzana
commended the troops for being professional with their firm stand of
remaining apolitical and non-partisan. He also encouraged the troops
to be good public servants and be role models in serving the people
and the country.
In a separate ceremony,
AFP JTF Storm Commander, MajGen De Leon, aboard the Navy vessel BRP
Enrique Jurado (PC 371) whose crew supported the AFP JTF Storm's
election mandates in Eastern Visayas presented the Election Streamer
Award 2022.