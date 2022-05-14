SND Lorenzana lauds THE AFP JTF-Storm for the SAFE May 2022 polls in EV

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 14, 2022

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana lauded and congratulated the members of the AFP JTF-Storm for ensuring a Secure, Accurate, Fair, Elections (SAFE) National and Local Elections 2022 in Eastern Visayas during his visit to the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army on May 12, 2022.

Despite the threats posed by the CPP-NPA-NDF of sabotaging and disenfranchising the polls in Eastern Visayas, the security forces were able to thwart the attacks and successfully perform its mandate for SAFE NLE 2022.

National Defense Secretary Lorenzana recognized the vital role and commended the efforts of the troops during the conduct of the polls.

“We (Department) foremost give thanks and commendations to the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division for the Honest, Orderly, Peaceful Elections in Samar and Leyte islands. Talagang maganda ang performance natin jointly with AFP forces pati na ang pulis at coast gurad, sama-sama tayo. The cooperation of the two security agencies in an inter-agency engagement ay very good, tuwang-tuwa sa atin ang COMELEC nagtetext ang mga Commissioner for the good result that we had in the election,” Secretary Lorenzana said.

Meanwhile, JTF-Storm Commander, Major General Edgardo De Leon expressed his appreciation with the result of the elections in the region.

“I am happy sa resulta ng election dito sa region 8 napatunayan na fair, ang objective, safe, accurate fair election 2022. I think na-achieve natin ang purpose...malaki ang efforts natin na pagdeter sa mga threats na gumawa ng kaguluhan,” De Leon said.

De Leon added that based on their inter-agency assessment, the May 9, 2022 election is the most peaceful in Eastern Visayas due to the collaborative efforts of the security forces in the region.

With the said accomplishment, Secretary Lorenzana awarded the Election Streamer Award for Election duties to 801st Brigade, 802nd Brigade, 803rd Brigade, and the Tactical Operations Group (TOG) 8 of the Philippine Air Force.

Moreover, Lorenzana commended the troops for being professional with their firm stand of remaining apolitical and non-partisan. He also encouraged the troops to be good public servants and be role models in serving the people and the country.