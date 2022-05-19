ASEAN Economic
Ministers form united position on trade issues
By
DTI-IDTPG-Bureau of
International Trade Relations
May 19, 2022
BALI, Indonesia –
ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) convened a face-to-face special
meeting, a first since COVID-19 lockdowns started two years ago, to
tackle key trade concerns of ASEAN Member States (AMS). They had
extensive discussions on challenges faced by the region and that of
individual countries brought about by global developments such as
the COVID-19 lock downs in China and the Russia invasion of Ukraine.
“We should focus on
enhancing international cooperation, going beyond trade and pursuing
other initiatives such as boosting investment, and strengthening the
rules based multilateral trading system. On the first, it is
important that we [ASEAN] strengthen economic cooperation efforts
and bring about real, and honest to goodness integration,” the trade
chief challenged.
“Most importantly at this
time, we need to ensure that there are no restrictions on trade so
as to allow the unhampered flow of goods, especially essential food,
fuel, medicines, and medical equipment," he added.
The DTI Secretary raised
this in line with concerns among AMS on recent export bans
implemented in the region such as on rice, coal and palm oil. He
highlighted the Philippine policy during the pandemic where even the
export of face masks was not banned. This led to good outcomes for
the Philippines as manufacturing capacity for medical-grade,
internationally-certified face masks expanded multiple times and
equally important, it encouraged investment in a very critical
melt-blown filter facility. He also acknowledged efforts by other
countries that have eventually removed such measures and called for
the remaining bans to be lifted.
“I thank Indonesia for
lifting the export ban on coal and studying the issue on palm oil,
including the possibility of lifting the export ban by as early as
the end of the month. We are one ASEAN, one family. We must care and
support each other as our economies and peoples become even more
closely linked,” he said.
The Ministers also agreed
to deepen economic relations with external partners such as the US
and EU. A key topic discussed was the Indo-Pacific Economic
Framework of the US (IPEF). It is the proposed vehicle for
strengthened US economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region,
seeking to operationalize shared objectives around trade
facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology,
supply chain resiliency, decarbonization and clean energy,
infrastructure, worker standards, and other areas of shared
interest.
The IPEF is set to be
launched by the Leaders of participating countries when US President
Biden visits the region next week. It is viewed that the objectives
of the said initiative are worth pursuing especially since it
addresses inclusive growth, supply chain resilience, and digital
trade, among others, which are key elements in crafting new
generation economic partnership.
Similar with some other
ASEAN member states (AMS), the Philippines confirmed that it will
join the discussion in IPEF, "We will continue to champion more
inclusive and diverse participation from other interested countries
in the region especially the ASEAN Member States,” the DTI Secretary
said. “Further, as we move forward with our existing and new
external engagements, we should adopt an ‘ASEAN as one’ framework
where we champion the ASEAN Community’s priorities and interests in
these other partnerships,” he added.
Ministers also exchanged
views on emerging unilateral actions related to the environment and
climate change that may potentially affect trade activities in the
region.
The trade chief shared the
experience of the Philippines, “Our President Duterte raised
concerns on efforts of some countries in applying trade and
environment requirements across the board. There has to be
considerations and more discussions on how these are to be
implemented as developing countries such as ourselves are not the
cause of climate change. We should be careful in applying these to
developing economies as they are precisely still undergoing
development and will need all the support. They also usually lack
the capacity to immediately meet climate change requirements. Let us
utilize our dialogue mechanisms with external partners to get
support on this front, especially for MSMEs, as well as call on them
to avoid applying trade measures that act as barriers against
developing economies."
Lastly, the AEM revisited
the implementation of ASEAN Industrial Projects (AIP) from the early
days of the regional grouping. The AIP was part of ASEAN’s regional
industrialization efforts that entailed resource-pooling,
market-sharing, networking, and complementation. These industrial
development projects primarily aimed to promote sharing of the
region’s vast resources and capitalize on each AMS’s comparative
advantage in order to achieve economic growth and development at
both the national and regional levels.
“We support revisiting
this program but the private sector, particularly the leading
companies in major sector should drive this. It should follow the
principle of developing an ASEAN value-chain so that various stages
of production can be distributed to several member-states to spread
the benefits of industry development. We may consider tapping the
ASEAN Business Advisory Council to look into possible projects in
critical sectors such as food, health infrastructure, climate
sustainability, and clean energy. Then let us approach this along
the lines of public-private sector partnership, with the government
responsible for providing the right business environment.” The DTI
Secretary shared. Recent legislative reforms of the Philippines,
namely, the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises
Act (CREATE Act), and amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization
Act (RTLA), Foreign Investments Act (FIA) and Public Service Act (PSA)
are expected to put the Philippines at the forefront of investors’
interest for AIPs.
On the WTO, the
Philippines forwarded the view that other rules-based mechanisms
must be allowed to function including allowing for majority
decision-making subject to a certain floor threshold, instead of
always requiring a consensus. This may assist in solving
long-standing issues like the impasse on the selection process for
the Appellate Body.
Altogether, the Ministers
acknowledged that there would need to be concrete steps taken on the
outcomes of the discussions at the Special Meeting, and the next
steps should be pursued with haste as all these initiatives will
support post-pandemic recovery efforts across the ASEAN community.
They tasked senior officials to continue the work inter-sessionally,
in preparation for the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting and
Related Meetings to be hosted in September 2022 by this year’s
Chair, Cambodia.